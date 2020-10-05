Connect with us

Billie Shepherd and Rufus Hound complete ‘Dancing On Ice’ 2021 line-up

The line-up for the new series is now complete.

Published

Billie Shepherd and Rufus Hound
Credit: Matt Frost / ITV

TV personality and business woman Billie Shepherd and comedian/actor Rufus Hound are the final two celebrities confirmed to take part in ‘Dancing on Ice‘ 2021.

Billie (aka Billie Faiers) is best-known for appearing on ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ and ITVBe’s ‘Sam & Billie: The Mummy Diaries’.

Confirming on her social media channels today, Billie said: “I am soooo excited to announce that I will be taking part in @dancingonice. I still can’t believe I am actually doing it !!  … I am soooo nervous but so excited … This will honestly be one of my biggest challenges yet !! I have zero ice skating or dance experience. But I’m going to give it my all and make my family and most of all Nelly and Arthur proud. Wish me luck #dancingonice”

Rufus Hound announced the news yesterday on ‘Martin and Roman’s Sunday Best’ on ITV.

He joked: “I’m doing it for the money. I don’t know if you’ve heard but about six months ago this global pandemic hit and made just about everything I’ve ever done to earn a pound note disappear! And so this point has arrived and they said ‘we’ll pay you’ and I said ‘do you know something? I love ice skating!” 

He went on to say: “Training starts in a couple of weeks. I’ve spent the last twenty years in the pub mainly!” 

Sincerely, he added: “the God’s honest truth is, and [gesturing to Martin Kemp] you’re actually a magnificent example of this, as life goes on you find yourself at a moment where you go right I could do this, I could do that, I could have a go and actually the adventure of it is doing things that you might start off thinking not in a million years and then fate conspires and you end up doing the most fun things.”

Martin encouraged Rufus saying “I think you’ve got a really good chance.” Rufus responded “Do you? Have you seen who else is doing it? Olympians!”

Billie and Rufus join the previously announced Myleene Klass, Joe-Warren Plant, Denise Van Outen, Faye Brookes, Jason Donovan, Sonny Jay, Rebekah Vardy, Graham Bell, Colin Jackson CBE and Lady Leshurr.

‘Dancing On Ice’ returns to ITV in 2021.

