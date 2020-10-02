Strobophagia: Rave Horror Release Date announced Plus Watch The New Trailer

As Halloween draws ever nearer this is always an interesting time of year for games releases. The triple-A titles are on their way towards the last two months of the year but before that, we always get the weird and wonderful releases looking to cash in on a Halloween release date.

Strobophangia: Rave Horror from Green Tile Digital is one such game a is looking to take a different approach to first-person horror games. As a raver in search of the ultimate freedom of expression, players find themselves at the Headless Rave Festival: a carefree carnival of unabashed drunkenness, fluorescent body paint and bumping electronic tunes set in the middle of a dense forest. When the event’s enigmatic organizers suddenly announce that admission comes at the cost of one’s own life, fans must learn to maintain a grip on their sanity while sinister beings threaten them in the shadows. With the aid of an in-game smartphone app mechanic, players will solve challenging puzzles and connect with other ravers in hopes of making it out of the neon-drenched woods alive.

Watch the release date trailer below:

The game will feature a wide range of original EDM tunes, including trance, house, techno, and more, the title uniquely blends blood-curdling terror with an authentic rave experience.

“The team at Green Tile Digital has been eating, sleeping, and breathing rave culture ever since we began work on Strobophagia,” says Ben Clarke, CEO. “We can’t wait for horror and EDM fans to put on a pair of headphones and immerse themselves in the kaleidoscope of horrors we’ve prepared for them. We guarantee the Headless Rave Festival will be a party to die for.”

Strobophagia: Rave Horror will be released on Steam on 28th October. If you like what you see you can also play a free demo which is available now.

Check out some more screenshots in our gallery below: