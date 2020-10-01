Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

Observer: System Redux Reveals New Gameplay Demo

Out in November for PC, Xbox Series X and PS5.

Published

Observer System Redux
Credit: Bloober Team

At the recent Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online, developers Bloober Team showed off new gameplay footage from their upcoming cyberpunk thriller Observer: System Redux. This new gameplay reveals five minutes from the new quests “Errant Signal” and “Her Fearful Symmetry”.

“Cyberpunk is a philosophy of change. The pursuit of modification to perfect the frail human form. But is there a limit to technological progress?” said Piotr Babieno, Bloober Team CEO. “The era of cyberpunk in our game is a dark combination of incredible technical progress and the accompanying downfall of humanity. See for yourself how Observer: System Redux explores these themes in this new gameplay reveal.”

Check out the gameplay video below:

Observer: System Redux is the next-gen remake of the cyberpunk, detective thriller set in the year 2084 in Krakow, Poland. The world lies in ruins with corporations seizing power after the fall of governments. You do their bidding. No lie will remain hidden from you, as you hack into the minds of those you interrogate. When your past catches-up, you must act on your own and unravel the mystery of your son’s disappearance. Your name is Daniel Lazarski, you’re an Observer.

Oberserver: System Redux is due to be released on 10th November 2020 for PC, Xbox Series X and PS5.

Check out some screenshots in our gallery below:

Observer System Redux
Observer System Redux
Observer System Redux
Observer System Redux
Observer System Redux
Observer System Redux
Observer System Redux
Observer System Redux
Observer System Redux

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Raid The Raid

TV

Go on a World Tour with ‘Walter Presents’

Join us for a tour around the world via the streaming platform's great shows.

5 days ago
Steps Steps

Music

Interview: Steps tease new album ‘What The Future Holds’ and their 2021 tour

The beloved pop band are back with new music and a tour.

3 days ago
Maluma and Jennifer Lopez Maluma and Jennifer Lopez

Music

Maluma and Jennifer Lopez team up for ‘Pa Ti’ and ‘Lonely’

The superstars team up for two new singles.

6 days ago
Avocado Tapes Avocado Tapes

Arts

Online improv to help you through a possible second lockdown

There are a host of comedians who can deliver moments of surprise and delight as we navigate living in a real-life Netflix series.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you