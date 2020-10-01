Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Everette to release ‘Kings of the Dair Queen Parking Lot – Side A’ this week

The new release is the first of a two-part project.

Published

Everette
Credit: Jason Myers

Everette – Brent Rupard and Anthony Olympia – will release ‘Kings of the Dairy Queen Parking Lot – Side A’, the first part of their two-part album, on Friday 2nd October 2020.

The album is produced by Luke Laird and will be released via BMG/BBR Music Group.

“We don’t care where you come from,” Brent Rupard of Everette says.“Whether you’re a city person or a country person or from Mars, you’re always welcome at the Everette party.” 

Everette – named after George Clooney’s character in the cult film ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou’ – co-wrote all 14 songs that feature on ‘Side A’ and ‘Side B’. They’ve teamed up with collaborators like Bryan Simpson, the Warren Brothers, Brent Cobb, Matt Jenkins, and Bobby Pinson.

Before recording those songs with Laird, they whipped them into shape during a monthly residency at the Springwater Supper Club & Lounge, a no-frills dive bar sporting one of Nashville’s smallest stages where they packed the room each show with both music industry and fans alike. 

To celebrate the announce of ‘Kings of the Dairy Queen Parking Lot’, Everette recently hosted a charitable livestream show sponsored by Country Fuzz at Nashville’s illustrious venue, The Basement, with proceeds from the show going to Second Harvest Food Bank.

Launching 5th October, the duo will host their “Seven Songs in Seven Days” series where they will acoustically perform a different song from the album each night at 7pm CT / 1am BST on Instagram Live. Following the performance, they will chat with the respective co-writers talking about writing the songs, the process, etc.

Everette will soon be announcing the details of their ‘Love Your Neighbor’ series – a series of backyard shows where they (safely) perform for friends, family, fans, and neighbours.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Raid The Raid

TV

Go on a World Tour with ‘Walter Presents’

Join us for a tour around the world via the streaming platform's great shows.

5 days ago
Steps Steps

Music

Interview: Steps tease new album ‘What The Future Holds’ and their 2021 tour

The beloved pop band are back with new music and a tour.

3 days ago
Maluma and Jennifer Lopez Maluma and Jennifer Lopez

Music

Maluma and Jennifer Lopez team up for ‘Pa Ti’ and ‘Lonely’

The superstars team up for two new singles.

6 days ago
Monty Python's The Meaning of Life Monty Python's The Meaning of Life

Film

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life Blu-ray review

The final film from the British comedy legends enjoys a Blu-ray release.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you