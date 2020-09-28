Port Royale 4 Is Out Now

The ultimate trading simulator is back with the release of Port Royale 4, available now for PC, Xbox One and PS4. Developed by Gaming Minds Studios and published by Kalypso Media, Port Royale 4 offers players a 12 million square kilometre playground of pristine 17th Century Caribbean scenery to both settle and explore.

Players can create intricate production lines spanning multiple territories while fulfilling tasks for their nation’s viceroy to earn fame, accrue wealth and upgrade their settlements with an assortment of ships and buildings.

Watch the Port Royale 4 announcement trailer below:

If you prefer a more action-oriented approach you could choose to attack your rivals, targeting their fleets and settlements while keeping a keen eye for pirates and other privateers who might be looking to do the same. Port Royale 4 also features a series’ first turn-based approach to naval combat, allowing up to 8 ships per side to do battle with onboard artillery and special tactics unique to each nation.

Port Royale 4 key features:

Choose from four colonial powerhouses: England, France, Spain and the Netherlands, each providing different benefits and unique gameplay styles

Four single-player campaigns following each nation on a path to glory

Appoint a leader from four different character classes: The Explorer, Merchant, Buccaneer and Pirate

Establish and manage trade with 60 Caribbean cities in a huge game world

Navigate cliffs, shallow waters and stormy weather regions to optimize your trade routes

Choose from 50 buildings to produce goods such as rum and luxuries

Construct town buildings with neighbourhood effects to optimize productivity and manage the happiness of your citizens

Sail 18 historically authentic ships from the late 16 th and 17 th centuries

and 17 centuries Engage in tactical, turn-based naval battles with powerful captains

Unlock licences, building permits, new buildings and ships by growing reputation within your chosen nation

Check out some screenshots in our gallery below: