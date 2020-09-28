Roblox: Design Your Own Giftcard And Win $100

Gift cards used to be generic with one design fitting all situations. Nowadays things are very different and there are multiple designs for gift cards depending on what the celebration may be.

With this in mind, the guys at Roblox have launched a competition for the public to design their very own Roblox gift cards. A recent Roblox Blog post said: When you give a Roblox gift card “you’re not just giving them unlimited possibilities: you’re giving them a personal message of friendship, affection, or appreciation. That’s why there are gift card designs for all occasions and personalities, and that’s why we’re turning to the community to help us make even more options.”

To enter the competition there are some rules you will ned to stick to. There is a summary below but for all of the detrails visit the Roblox Blog page.

First, create a gift card design. It must be Roblox-related and follow the specifications below, but otherwise, the only limit is your imagination:

Measures 960 pixels horizontally by 576 pixels vertically

Has a resolution of 72 ppi

Does not include Roblox logos

Secondly, follow @Roblox on Twitter. You must be using your own profile (and therefore must be 13 or older) and your profile must be set to Public.

Finally, reply to this post with the hashtag #RobloxDesignContest, a link to your Roblox profile, and of course, an image of your design. If you want to name it or post a description, you’re welcome to, but it’s totally optional.

There will be twelve winners in all and each of them will receive a $100 Roblox gift card as a reward. Entries must be in by 11:59 am PDT on 2nd October.