Matt Stell

EF Country

Matt Stell to release ‘Better Than That’ EP in October

The title track is available now.

Published

Matt Stell will release his new EP ‘Better Than That’ on 16th October it has been announced.

The news comes as his current single ‘Everywhere But On’ climbs in the Top 10 in the US. The EP is co-produced by Matt with Ash Bowers and it features five new songs, including the EP’s title track, which is available now.

In addition to the new tracks, the EP includes the single ‘Everywhere But On,’ his number one smash, ‘Prayed For You’ and the recently released ‘If I Was A Bar’.

“I think the silver lining to quarantine and being off of the road is that I’ve been able to focus on writing and becoming more creative,” says Stell. “I’m really proud of these new songs, so it’s exciting to finally get them out to the fans.”  

Matt Stell - Better Than That
Credit: Arista Nashville


The track listing for the ‘Better Than That’ EP is:

1. Everywhere But On (Matt Stell, Paul Sikes, and Lance Miller)
2. If I Was A Bar (Dan Isbell, Zack Kale, and Jonathan Singleton)
3. Prayed For You (Ash Bowers, Matt Stell, and Allison Veltz-Cruz)
4. Better Than That (Joe Fox, Phil Barton, and Matt Stell)
5. I Love You Too (Seth Alley, Matt Stell, Ryan Peterson)
6. Sadie (Nate Cyphert, Sam Roman, Parrish Warrington, and Diederik van Elsas)
7. Chase it Down (Jarrod Ingram, Blake Hubbard, Brian Maher, and Matt Stell)
8. Look at Me Now (Joe Fox, Seth Ennis, and Thomas Finchum)

