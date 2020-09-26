Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Sonny Jay is the sixth celebrity confirmed for ‘Dancing On Ice’ 2021

The Capital Radio DJ announced the news yesterday.

Published

Sonny Jay
Credit: Matt Frost / ITV

Capital Radio DJ Sonny Jay has been announced as the sixth celebrity skater for ‘Dancing on Ice‘ 2021.

Sonny broke the news to listeners this morning on the Capital Radio Breakfast Show that he hosts alongside Roman Kemp and Sian Welby yesterday.

Sonny teased his co-hosts throughout the course of the show with a series of clues including scarves, face glitter and playing the ‘This Morning’ theme tune before finally he said: “I’m going to be doing ‘Dancing on Ice’! I’m so excited, I don’t know how I kept it a secret.”

He went on to tell Roman and Sian that he starts training next month. Roman told listeners “We were talking about it..we’ve been talking about Denise Van Outen and Jason Donovan. Move them aside, Sonny’s gonna win this!”

Roman added: “You might fall over a few times and it might hurt but I think you’re going to smash this. I’ve got a lot of faith in you, pal.” Sonny replied: “I don’t want to fall over, not in front of the nation. I don’t want to be a meme the next day!”

Sonny will join the previously announced Myleene Klass, Joe-Warren Plant, Denise Van Outen, Faye Brookes and Jason Donovan.

‘Dancing On Ice’ will return in the new year.

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Music

Madonna’s ‘Music’: Looking Back At The Classic Album 20 Years On

It's 20 years since Madonna released her multi platinum Music album.

5 days ago
The Singapore Grip episode 2 The Singapore Grip episode 2

TV

‘The Singapore Grip’ episode 2 preview

‘The Singapore Grip‘ continues tonight on ITV and we’ve got a preview of the second episode for you. In a sneak peek clip, Matthew...

6 days ago
Pokemon Pokemon

TV

Funko Europe to launch Pokémon Pop! Vinyl figures in Europe for the first time

Find out which figures arrive in October.

6 days ago
For King & Country For King & Country

Music

For King & Country to release Christmas album ‘A Drummer Boy Christmas’ in October

The chart-topping duo are getting into the festive spirit.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you