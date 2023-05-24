New era begins for Runaway June with ‘hot’ new song ‘Make Me Wanna Smoke’

Runaway June is back with new music, sharing the boot-stomping, fire-worthy ‘Make Me Wanna Smoke’ everywhere now. The trio’s first release since signing with Quartz Hill Records, ‘Make Me Wanna Smoke’ is instantly relatable to anyone who’s ever been in a relationship that’s not quite over, but probably should be.

‘Make Me Wanna Smoke’ was written by Jason Sellers, Ella Langley and Bobby Hamrick and captures a conflicted heart struggling with love it can’t quit – even when it feels like a bad habit. Produced by Mickey Jack Cones, the percussive and rhythmic track keeps Runaway June’s three-part harmonies front and center as band members Jennifer Wayne, Natalie Stovall and Stevie Woodward can’t help but feel a pull toward someone they know they’re better off leaving behind.

“‘Make Me Wanna Smoke’ has immediately become our favorite song to play live,” Runaway June shares. “It’s slinky and fun and such an empowering way to embrace the back-and-forth nature of a relationship that may not be the best for you. We’re so excited to share this one!”

Runaway June exclusively debuted “Make Me Wanna Smoke” last week (5/10) on The Bobby Bones Show, where Wayne, Stovall and Woodward chatted with Bones and gave him all the details on the song, calling it “really exciting” and “very edgy.”

Runaway June will bring ‘Make Me Wanna Smoke’ & the rest of their songs to fans this summer with concert dates in California, Colorado and more as well as a performance at CMA Fest in Nashville on the Chevy Riverfront Stage. Check out their full list of tour dates here.