Top Trumps release ‘Top 30 Scary Flix’ pack in time for Halloween

Top Trumps has released as ‘Top 30 Scary Flix’ pack just in time for the spookiest season of them all… Halloween!

The card game, which has been a household favourite for over 40 years, has released a scary version featuring 30 horror movies from over the years. It comes in a limited edition case and due to its content, the pack is for 18+ only.

Adults, looking for a fun gruesome game this Halloween, can compare horror movies throughout the ages. The pack contains 30 of the greatest horror movies from classic to contemporary, from spooky to gruesome, from big hit to cult treasure.

Find out the ‘Cult Status’ of films like the ‘Exorcist’, ‘Psycho’ and ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’. Discover the budget of ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ or ‘Friday 13th’ and the Top Trumps ‘Fear Factory’ of ‘Paranormal Activity’ and ‘Alien’.

If you like horror, then you’ll love this pack!

Unofficial Guide to 30 Scary Flix is available on Amazon and RRP £4.99.