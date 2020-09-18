Train Simulator 2021 Is Out Now

Train Simulator, by Dovetail Games, is out now for PC. The game features a new collection of routes, improved Steam Workshop features and a Deluxe Edition that includes a brand new experience with the West Coast Main Line South.

In Train Simulator 2021 players will be able to take control of authentic licensed locomotives from around the world and explore real-world routes with the ultimate railway hobby. As you travel you’ll marvel at the mix of modern and historic infrastructure, including the striking Forth Rail Bridge, as you drive a ScotRail BR Class 68 on the Fife Circle Line. Step aboard hard-working traction such as the DB BR 648 to discover the picturesque Norddeutsche-Bahn from Kiel to Lübeck. Take the throttle of the motive power like the F7 on Clinchfield Railroad and drive across the magnificent Appalachian Mountains. Three unique routes with lots to explore.

Watch the launch trailer below:

Train Simulator 2021 key features:

Three authentic routes in the Standard Edition: Fife Circle Line: Edinburgh – Dunfermline from the UK, Clinchfield Railroad: Elkhorn City – St. Paul from the United States, and Norddeutsche-Bahn: Kiel – Lübeck from Germany.

Fife Circle Line: Edinburgh – Dunfermline from the UK, Clinchfield Railroad: Elkhorn City – St. Paul from the United States, and Norddeutsche-Bahn: Kiel – Lübeck from Germany. 12 Iconic locomotives to master: Including the BR Class 68 in ScotRail livery, Gresley’s LNER A4 Pacific steam locomotive, Clinchfield first-generation EMD F7 and GP7 diesel locomotives and the Deutsche Bahn’s modern BR 648 Diesel Multiple Unit in DB Regio Livery.

Including the BR Class 68 in ScotRail livery, Gresley’s LNER A4 Pacific steam locomotive, Clinchfield first-generation EMD F7 and GP7 diesel locomotives and the Deutsche Bahn’s modern BR 648 Diesel Multiple Unit in DB Regio Livery. Brand-new route in the Deluxe Edition with West Coast Main Line South: London Euston – Birmingham. This features six additional locomotives including the Class 390 ‘Pendolino’ / Class 221 ‘Super Voyager’ both in Avanti West Coast’s stunning new livery and the Class 350 EMU in London Midland livery.

London Euston – Birmingham. This features six additional locomotives including the Class 390 ‘Pendolino’ / Class 221 ‘Super Voyager’ both in Avanti West Coast’s stunning new livery and the Class 350 EMU in London Midland livery. Improved Steam Workshop functionality: giving easy access in-game to thousands of community-created Steam Workshop scenarios, challenges and operations to experience.

Train Simulator 2021 is available now on Steam.

Check out some screenshots in our gallery below: