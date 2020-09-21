Connect with us

EF Country Podcast Episode 51: Keith Urban divides fans with new album ‘The Speed Of Now Part 1’

Pip and Laura look at the debate around the Country music icon.

Published

Keith Urban
Credit: Capitol Records Nashville

Keith Urban is one of the biggest Country music stars in the world and on Friday he released his latest album ‘The Speed of Now Part 1’.

Over the course of his last two albums – ‘Graffiti U’ and ‘Ripcord’ – Urban has been moving into more experimental territory, leaving Country music behind more-and-more. That decision has split fans right down the middle and Urban’s new album is creating even more of a conversation around what genre he should now be in.

On the latest episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura talk about the new album, share their opinions on his new direction and look back over his incredible career so far.

