EF Country Podcast Episode 51: Keith Urban divides fans with new album ‘The Speed Of Now Part 1’

Keith Urban is one of the biggest Country music stars in the world and on Friday he released his latest album ‘The Speed of Now Part 1’.

Over the course of his last two albums – ‘Graffiti U’ and ‘Ripcord’ – Urban has been moving into more experimental territory, leaving Country music behind more-and-more. That decision has split fans right down the middle and Urban’s new album is creating even more of a conversation around what genre he should now be in.

On the latest episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura talk about the new album, share their opinions on his new direction and look back over his incredible career so far.

Choose your platform below to listen to the episode and don’t forget to subscribe!

Apple Music

Listen to Episode 51 now

Podomatic

Spotify