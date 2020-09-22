Connect with us

‘Emmerdale’ star Joe-Warren Plant is the second celebrity confirmed for ‘Dancing On Ice’ 2021

The actor joins Myleene Klass as part of the new series line-up.

Published

Joe-Warren Plant
Credit: Matt Frost/ITV

‘Emmerdale’ actor Joe-Warren Plant is the second celebrity skater confirmed to be taking part in ‘Dancing on Ice‘ 2021.

Revealed live on ‘This Morning’, Joe-Warren said: “(I’m) super excited.  I’m glad I have the time off ‘Emmerdale’ to really focus on training, just to try my best and learn a new skill.  It’s a new challenge, I’ve never done anything like it before, so super excited. 

When asked about the show’s iconic costumes, Joe-Warren said: “I can’t wait.  I love getting dressed up, fancy dress parties, it’s all part of the fun.”

Joe-Warren, joins the previously announced Myleene Klass. A further ten celebrities are yet to be revealed. All twelve celebrities will skate in the hopes of mastering the ice when the competition commences in the new year.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby once again return to present the show and the expert panel of Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo will all resume their roles as judges.

We’ll keep you posted on the celebs as they are announced!

