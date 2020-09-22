Connect with us

Myleene Klass is the first celebrity confirmed for ‘Dancing On Ice’ 2021

The musician and presenter will be taking to the ice in the New Year.

Published

Myleene Klass
Credit: Matt Frost/ITV

Myleene Klass, best-known for her music and work as a presenter, is the first celebrity announced for ‘Dancing On Ice‘ 2021.

The news was delivered by Myleene on her Instagram. She will be one of 12 celebrities taking part in the new series.

On joining the show, Myleene said: “I have a 13 year old daughter and a 9 year old daughter who are obsessed with ice skating. They both ice skate and I stand there and I hold the coats. That’s my role – to tie the shoelaces and hold the coats. Now it’s my turn to learn and I can’t wait!”

Returning to ITV in the new year, each week twelve celebrities will skate live with their professional partners as they try to impress both the panel and the viewers who will ultimately decide who wins the show. 

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby once again return to present the show and the expert panel of Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo will all resume their roles as judges.

Further celebrity contestants will be revealed in due course.

