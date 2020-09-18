Connect with us

Crysis Remastered Is Out Now

Available for PC, Xbox One and PS4.

Published

Crysis Remastered
Credit: Crytek / Saber Interactive

Back in 2007 a little game called Crysis was released and went on to set the benchmark for FPS games with stunning visuals, highly evolved gameplay, and an enormous sandbox world. Thirteen years later, Crysis has been given a makeover to bring it up to scratch with current gen games.

Crysis Remastered features the all-action, sandbox single-player gameplay from the acclaimed shooter, upgraded with remastered graphics. Including high-quality textures, improved art assets, and more. For the first time this console generation, Crytek’s software-based ray-tracing comes to PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X. On PC, CRYENGINE’s hardware-agnostic technology brings ray tracing to a wide-range of contemporary GPUs.

Watch the launch trailer below:

Players who buy the game within the first three weeks from launch on the Epic Games Store will receive a Crysis soundtrack and wallpaper. Gamers who buy Crysis Remastered within the same period on the PlayStation Store will receive a Crysis Remastered PlayStation Theme as a launch bonus.

“Our aim was to meet the expectations of the Crysis community and celebrate their passion for the franchise,” said Steffen Halbig, Project Lead. “Naturally, we are thrilled to invite players to suit up and experience Crysis, upgraded and remastered to take advantage of today’s hardware and advances in CRYENGINE.”

Check out some screenshots in our gallery below:

Crysis Remastered
Crysis Remastered
Crysis Remastered
Crysis Remastered

