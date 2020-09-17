Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

‘Football Manager 2020’ debuts on Epic Games Store and is free for one week

Published

Football Manager 2020 / Epic
Credit: SEGA

Sega have announced that Football Manager 2020 is available right now on the Epic Games Store. To celebrate the news they have partnered with Epic to make Football Manager 2020 – the best-selling title in the series’ illustrious history – available to download and keep for FREE for all fans.

FM20 on the Epic Games Store, as well as future editions of Football Manager include cross network play with Steam allowing players to go head-to-head with their mates no matter which of the two platforms they’re playing on, utilising the Epic Online Services platform to make this a possibility.

Watch the Football Manager 2020 gameplay features trailer:

Fans that are already well into their FM20 career and want to try out FM on the Epic Games Store, can bring their saved game across to Epic and continue their progress. Simply click ‘Load Game’ on the start screen and your existing saves will be there ready to pick up where you left them.

Anyone with an Epic Games account can simply head over to the Epic Games Store any time until 4:00pm GMT on 24th September. Once there, they can click the ‘Get’ button and FM20 will be theirs to own… not just for the free week but forever.

Anyone without an Epic Games account can sign up quickly and easily through the Epic Games Launcher.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Honour Honour

TV

First trailer debuts for ITV’s Keeley Hawes drama ‘Honour’

The two-part series is based on real-life events.

4 days ago
The Devil All The Time The Devil All The Time

Film

‘The Devil All The Time’ review

The sprawling film fails to hit the mark.

6 days ago
Riders Republic Riders Republic

Games & Tech

Ubisoft announces ‘Riders Republic’ for February 2021

A massive multiplayer outdoor sports playground.

7 days ago
Xbox Game Pass / EA Play Xbox Game Pass / EA Play

Games & Tech

EA Play coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

At no additional cost!

5 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you