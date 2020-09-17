‘Football Manager 2020’ debuts on Epic Games Store and is free for one week

Sega have announced that Football Manager 2020 is available right now on the Epic Games Store. To celebrate the news they have partnered with Epic to make Football Manager 2020 – the best-selling title in the series’ illustrious history – available to download and keep for FREE for all fans.

FM20 on the Epic Games Store, as well as future editions of Football Manager include cross network play with Steam allowing players to go head-to-head with their mates no matter which of the two platforms they’re playing on, utilising the Epic Online Services platform to make this a possibility.

Watch the Football Manager 2020 gameplay features trailer:

Fans that are already well into their FM20 career and want to try out FM on the Epic Games Store, can bring their saved game across to Epic and continue their progress. Simply click ‘Load Game’ on the start screen and your existing saves will be there ready to pick up where you left them.

Anyone with an Epic Games account can simply head over to the Epic Games Store any time until 4:00pm GMT on 24th September. Once there, they can click the ‘Get’ button and FM20 will be theirs to own… not just for the free week but forever.

Anyone without an Epic Games account can sign up quickly and easily through the Epic Games Launcher.