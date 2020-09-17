‘Rocket League’ Season 1 kicks off with free-to-play

Following the announcement that Rocket League was going free-to-play on 23rd September, Psyonix have released details of the first season. Season 1 is set to bring tons of new content including the next Rocket Pass, Competitive Season, Competitive Tournaments and game-wide Challenges.

Rocket Pass

The latest Rocket Pass celebrates the legacy of Rocket League with over 70 Tiers of items inspired by the history of the game. This includes Harbinger, the latest rugged car, which is unlocked immediately with Rocket Pass Premium.

Rocket Pass Premium costs 1000 Credits and grants players access to the full Rocket Pass experience. This includes 70 Tiers of unlockable items and Pro Tiers that grant Special Edition and Painted variants of some items. Premium also gives an additional three Weekly Challenges that grant XP and Drops.

Competitive Season and Tournaments

Current Rocket League players will get a short head start on the new Competitive Season once the current Season 14 ends on 22nd September. Season 1 will also bring 3v3 Competitive Tournaments.

View the Decal Rewards for Season 1 below:

Challenges

Season 1 brings an all-new Challenge menu at launch. This hub will track progress for Weekly and Season Challenges plus more events in future. Challenge completion unlocks XP and Drops. Season Challenges will run until the end of the season, with more unlocking as the Season progresses. Weekly Challenges will expire each Wednesday.

Rocket League Season 1 will run from 23rd September until 9th December. Remember to look out for the Llama-Rama event which launches once Season 1 kicks off.