Watch Dogs: Legion PC Specs Revealed

Watch Dogs Legion is due for release on 29th October so you still have a bit of time to upgrade your rig should you want to get the most out of the game. Ubisoft has done a really good job of managing our expectations and rather than just releasing a minimum and recommended setup they have released six separate setups recommendations. Whether you’re after 1080p or a spanking 4K ray tracing experience the guides should have you covered.

At the lower end, things aren’t too demanding and even if your rig is starting to age you’ll still be able to run the game at 1080p. At the other end, things start to get much more expensive and you’ll need to be packing an RTX 2080Ti to really get the most out of the game.

Check out the different set ups below to see what best suits your setup:

1080p / Low Settings

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 290X

VRAM: 4 GB

RAM: 8 GB

Storage Space: 45 GB

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

1080p / High Settings

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480

VRAM: 6 GB

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space: 45 GB

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

1440p / High Settings

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060S or AMD Radeon RX 5700

VRAM: 8GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space: 45 GB

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

Credit: Ubisoft

4K / Ultra Settings

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon VII

VRAM: 11 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space: 45 GB (+ 20 GB HD Textures Pack)

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

Ray Tracing On – 1080p / High Settings

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

VRAM: 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space: 45 GB

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

Ray Tracing On – 4K / Ultra Settings