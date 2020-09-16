Watch Dogs: Legion PC Specs Revealed

Watch Dogs Legion is due for release on 29th October so you still have a bit of time to upgrade your rig should you want to get the most out of the game. Ubisoft has done a really good job of managing our expectations and rather than just releasing a minimum and recommended setup they have released six separate setups recommendations. Whether you’re after 1080p or a spanking 4K ray tracing experience the guides should have you covered.
At the lower end, things aren’t too demanding and even if your rig is starting to age you’ll still be able to run the game at 1080p. At the other end, things start to get much more expensive and you’ll need to be packing an RTX 2080Ti to really get the most out of the game.
Check out the different set ups below to see what best suits your setup:
1080p / Low Settings
- CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 290X
- VRAM: 4 GB
- RAM: 8 GB
- Storage Space: 45 GB
- Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)
1080p / High Settings
- CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480
- VRAM: 6 GB
- RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel setup)
- Storage Space: 45 GB
- Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)
1440p / High Settings
- CPU: Intel Core i7-7700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060S or AMD Radeon RX 5700
- VRAM: 8GB
- RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)
- Storage Space: 45 GB
- Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)
4K / Ultra Settings
- CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon VII
- VRAM: 11 GB
- RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)
- Storage Space: 45 GB (+ 20 GB HD Textures Pack)
- Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)
Ray Tracing On – 1080p / High Settings
- CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070
- VRAM: 8 GB
- RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)
- Storage Space: 45 GB
- Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)
Ray Tracing On – 4K / Ultra Settings
- CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
- VRAM: 11 GB
- RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)
- Storage Space: 45GB (+20 GB HD Textures Pack)
- Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)