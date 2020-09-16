Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Watch Dogs Legion

Games & Tech

Watch Dogs: Legion PC Specs Revealed

A great guide to see what you can expect from your setup.

Published

Watch Dogs Legion is due for release on 29th October so you still have a bit of time to upgrade your rig should you want to get the most out of the game. Ubisoft has done a really good job of managing our expectations and rather than just releasing a minimum and recommended setup they have released six separate setups recommendations. Whether you’re after 1080p or a spanking 4K ray tracing experience the guides should have you covered.

At the lower end, things aren’t too demanding and even if your rig is starting to age you’ll still be able to run the game at 1080p. At the other end, things start to get much more expensive and you’ll need to be packing an RTX 2080Ti to really get the most out of the game.

Check out the different set ups below to see what best suits your setup:

1080p / Low Settings

  • CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 290X
  • VRAM: 4 GB
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Storage Space: 45 GB
  • Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

1080p / High Settings

  • CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480
  • VRAM: 6 GB
  • RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel setup)
  • Storage Space: 45 GB
  • Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

1440p / High Settings

  • CPU: Intel Core i7-7700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060S or AMD Radeon RX 5700
  • VRAM: 8GB
  • RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)
  • Storage Space: 45 GB
  • Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)
Watch Dogs Legion
Credit: Ubisoft

4K / Ultra Settings

  • CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon VII
  • VRAM: 11 GB
  • RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)
  • Storage Space: 45 GB (+ 20 GB HD Textures Pack)
  • Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

Ray Tracing On – 1080p / High Settings

  • CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070
  • VRAM: 8 GB
  • RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)
  • Storage Space: 45 GB
  • Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

Ray Tracing On – 4K / Ultra Settings

  • CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
  • VRAM: 11 GB
  • RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)
  • Storage Space: 45GB (+20 GB HD Textures Pack)
  • Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Honour Honour

TV

First trailer debuts for ITV’s Keeley Hawes drama ‘Honour’

The two-part series is based on real-life events.

3 days ago
Anastacia - Not That Kind Anastacia - Not That Kind

Music

Anastacia – ‘Not That Kind’ vinyl review

The powerhouse vocalist's first album is getting a 20th anniversary vinyl reissue.

6 days ago
Matt Stell Matt Stell

EF Country

Interview: Matt Stell talks ‘Prayed For You’ success, ‘If I Was A Bar’ and new music

The breakout star opens up about his incredible year.

6 days ago
Florida Georgia Line Florida Georgia Line

EF Country

Florida Georgia Line drop new single ‘Long Live’

The record-breaking superstars are back with a new song.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you