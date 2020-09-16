Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

Cyberpunk shooter ‘Foreclosed’ confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

Follow the events of Evan Kapnos in this original comic book styled game.

Published

Foreclosed
Credit: Merge Games / Antab Studio

Merge Games and the Italian based development team Antab Studio have announced that the upcoming third-person action-shooter Foreclosed is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game aims to deliver visceral cyberpunk action with a comic book aesthetic in 2021.

Merge has also released an all-new deep dive into Foreclosed hosted by the team over at Antab Studio. In the video below, you’ll learn about some of the game’s music and programming, unique gameplay mechanics, implants, inspirations and more. This is a never-before-seen look into the inner workings of Foreclosed.

Foreclosed is a striking display of narrative-driven action where the player takes control of brain implant abilities, hi-tech weaponry, and a diverse skill tree system. Visually, it takes inspiration from the Deux Ex and Max Payne games along with Frank Miller’s graphic novel Hard Boiled. The game brings its vibrant sci-fi setting to life with interactive cutscenes and transitions inspired by graphic novels.

Key Features

  • Slick Cyberpunk Action – Foreclosed blends a striking comic book aesthetic alongside high-octane, cyberpunk infused action gameplay.
  • Hi-tech Combat – Modify your Symbiotic Pistol with an assortment of customisations including “Machine-Gun” mode and explosive rounds.
  • Firmware Upgrades – Discover and unlock brain implant abilities with an RPG-like skill system
  • Interactive Comic Book – Everything from gameplay to cinematics are experienced within the stylistic framework of a graphic novel to make you truly feel like a comic book hero.
  • Original Story – Follow the story of Evan Kapnos, his identity recently Foreclosed, stripped of his job, brain implants and access to the city Blockchain. He must now escape the city before his identity and implants are auctioned off…

Interested players can check out the Foreclosed Steam page for more information and to wishlist the game.

Foreclosed
Foreclosed
Foreclosed
Foreclosed
Foreclosed
Foreclosed
Foreclosed
Foreclosed
Foreclosed
Foreclosed
Foreclosed
Foreclosed
Foreclosed
Foreclosed
Foreclosed
Foreclosed
Foreclosed
Foreclosed
Credit: Merge Games / Antab Studio

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Honour Honour

TV

First trailer debuts for ITV’s Keeley Hawes drama ‘Honour’

The two-part series is based on real-life events.

3 days ago
Anastacia - Not That Kind Anastacia - Not That Kind

Music

Anastacia – ‘Not That Kind’ vinyl review

The powerhouse vocalist's first album is getting a 20th anniversary vinyl reissue.

6 days ago
Matt Stell Matt Stell

EF Country

Interview: Matt Stell talks ‘Prayed For You’ success, ‘If I Was A Bar’ and new music

The breakout star opens up about his incredible year.

6 days ago
Florida Georgia Line Florida Georgia Line

EF Country

Florida Georgia Line drop new single ‘Long Live’

The record-breaking superstars are back with a new song.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you