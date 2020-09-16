‘Hogwarts Legacy’ announced for PC and console in 2021

Warner Bros. Games has announced Hogwarts Legacy, an open-world, single-player, action-RPG set in the 1800s wizarding world. Players will experience life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before, as they live the unwritten and embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world.

Hogwarts Legacy is developed by Avalanche and published by Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey Games label. The game is set to release in 2021 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One consoles, and PC.

Watch the Hogwarts Legacy official announcement trailer below:

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with immersive magic, putting players at the centre of their adventure to become the witch or wizard they choose to be. They will grow their character’s abilities as they master powerful spells, hone combat skills and select companions to help them face off against deadly enemies. Players will also encounter missions and scenarios that will pose difficult choices and determine what they stand for.

As the climactic story begins, players grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions and taming fantastic beasts. Along the way, they will uncover an expansive world filled with perilous dangers tied to the wizarding world’s long forgotten past and an unusual ability that only they possess. The open-world journey takes players beyond Hogwarts to new and familiar wizarding world locations including the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village.

For more information about Hogwarts Legacy check out the official website.