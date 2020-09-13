UK poster and trailer released for horror film ‘Becky’

Upcoming horror film ‘Becky’ will be released on 28th September digitally by Vertigo Releasing.

‘Becky’ is directed by Jonathan Milott and Cary Murnion (‘Cooties) and stars Lulu Wilson (‘The Haunting Of Hill House’), Joel McHale (‘Community’), Kevin James (‘Paul Blart’) and Amanda Brugel (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’).

Rebellious teenager Becky and her father head for a weekend getaway at a lake house in an effort to reconnect. The trip takes a turn for the worse when her father’s new girlfriend and her son show up as well. But that’s the least of Becky’s problems: before long, a group of escaped convicts, led by the murderous Dominick, take the family hostage. But they haven’t reckoned on the rage and resourcefulness of Becky.

Ahead of the release, a new poster and trailer have been released. You can see the poster below and the trailer at the top of this article:

Credit: Vertigo Releasing

‘Becky’ is described as a ‘grisly cross between Home Alone and Last House on the Left’.

It will be available to buy digitally from 28th September through Vertigo Releasing.