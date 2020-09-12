DwarfHeim will enter Early Access In October

DwarfHeim is the upcoming co-op RTS title from developers Pinleaf Studio and publisher Merge Games. DwarfHeim will launching into early access on 22nd October 2020 and will release with four different playable game modes.

DwarfHeim is the next generation of real-time strategy games. Featuring a thrilling asymmetric co-op game style that will appeal to fans of multiplayer games everywhere. Player roles are critical to the success of your clan, choosing the right class can be the difference between victory and defeat.

Watch the launch trailer below:

DwarHeim early access will include the following game modes:

Conquest — The main co-op multiplayer mode of DwarfHeim. Choose a class, join up with 2 other players and work together to tear through the enemy team’s defences to destroy their Town Hall.1

Skirmish — Recently announced and teased in the latest trailer, Skirmish is available in Single-Player and Online Co-op. Put your strategies to the test in this challenging mode and pit your Dwarves against an AI-controlled rival clan in a series of maps each more challenging than the last.

Survival — A gruelling and fast-paced challenge mode. All classes, buildings, units and abilities are immediately unlocked. Challenge yourself and try to outlive the onslaught of troll waves that come your way in the Survival mode. Survival mode will be available in Single-Player and Online Co-op and is available to play right now at the DwarfHeim PAX/EGX digital booth.

Sandbox — A more relaxed game mode for the player who likes to take their time. All units and buildings are immediately unlocked. Build your own experience, and create your perfect settlement in this creative game mode. Sandbox is also available in both Single-Player and Online Co-op.

DwarfHeim is available to wishlist now on Steam.

Check out some screenshots in our gallery below: