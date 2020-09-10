Connect with us

The Mandalorian season 2: First look images released

Coming to Disney+ on 30th October, 2020.

Published

The Mandalorian season 2
Credit: Francois Duhamel/Lucasfilm

Disney+ launched in the UK back in March and brought with it the first season of the much anticipated The Mandalorian. Created by Jon Favreau it’s the first live-action series set in the Star Wars Universe. The season received rave reviews from critics and delighted both new and old Star Wars fans.

The Mandalorian is set five years after Return of the Jedi and takes place some 25 years before the events of The Force Awakens. The story follows the adventures of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), a lone Mandalorian bounty hunter. In season one, a contract lands him in possession of The Child, who is the same species as Yoda.

View some first-look images from The Mandalorian season 2 in our gallery:

The Mandalorian season 2
The Mandalorian season 2
The Mandalorian season 2
The Mandalorian season 2
The Mandalorian season 2
The Mandalorian season 2
Credit: Disney+/Lucasfilm

Little is known about the plot for The Mandalorian season 2 but we’re expecting it to continue where the first season left off. We know that the following characters are returning:

  • Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal)
  • The Child
  • Greef Karga (Carl Weathers)
  • Cara Dune (Gina Carano)
  • Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito)
The Mandalorian season 2
Credit: Justin Lubin/Lucasfilm

We’re also expecting plenty of new characters in season 2, including:

  • Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson)
  • Boba Fett (Temura Morrison)
  • Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff)
  • Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant)

The Mandalorian season 2 premieres on Disney+ on 30th October, 2020.

