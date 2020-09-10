‘Immortals Fenyx Rising’ release date set for December

At Ubisoft Forward, it was announced that Immortals Fenyx Rising, formerly known as Gods & Monsters, will be available worldwide on 3rd December, 2020.

Immortals Fenyx Rising brings grand mythological adventure to life. Play as Fenyx, a new winged demigod on a quest to save the Greek gods and their home from a dark curse. Take on mythological beasts, master the legendary powers of the gods and defeat Typhon, the deadliest Titan in Greek mythology, in an epic fight for the ages.

Credit: Ubisoft

Immortals Fenyx Rising is a fresh and witty take on the open world action adventure genre, featuring dynamic action, combat and stories inspired by Greek mythology. Roam freely across a beautifully stylised world and use extraordinary abilities gifted by the gods against fearsome mythological monsters. Treacherous trials, heroic feats and the very underworld itself await your bravery. Experience a tale for the ages, of gods and monsters, and become the legend you were destined to be.

Immortals Fenyx Rising will be available on Stadia, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5. Players will be able to buy the game digitally via the Epic Games and Ubisoft Stores. It will also be included as part of Ubisoft’s paid subscription service UPLAY+.

Check out the official Immortals Fenyx Rising website for more information on the game.

Watch the Immortals Fenyx Rising gameplay overview trailer below: