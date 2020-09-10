Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Games & Tech

‘Immortals Fenyx Rising’ release date set for December

The fate of the world is at stake – you are the gods’ last hope.

Published

At Ubisoft Forward, it was announced that Immortals Fenyx Rising, formerly known as Gods & Monsters, will be available worldwide on 3rd December, 2020.

Immortals Fenyx Rising brings grand mythological adventure to life. Play as Fenyx, a new winged demigod on a quest to save the Greek gods and their home from a dark curse. Take on mythological beasts, master the legendary powers of the gods and defeat Typhon, the deadliest Titan in Greek mythology, in an epic fight for the ages.

Immortals Fenyx Rising
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Credit: Ubisoft

Immortals Fenyx Rising is a fresh and witty take on the open world action adventure genre, featuring dynamic action, combat and stories inspired by Greek mythology. Roam freely across a beautifully stylised world and use extraordinary abilities gifted by the gods against fearsome mythological monsters. Treacherous trials, heroic feats and the very underworld itself await your bravery. Experience a tale for the ages, of gods and monsters, and become the legend you were destined to be.

Immortals Fenyx Rising will be available on Stadia, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5. Players will be able to buy the game digitally via the Epic Games and Ubisoft Stores. It will also be included as part of Ubisoft’s paid subscription service UPLAY+.

Check out the official Immortals Fenyx Rising website for more information on the game.

Watch the Immortals Fenyx Rising gameplay overview trailer below:

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Walter Presents: Moscow Noir Walter Presents: Moscow Noir

TV

Walter Presents: Moscow Noir launching on Channel 4 this month

The Swedish thriller arrives in the UK this week.

3 days ago
Bill & Ted Face The Music Bill & Ted Face The Music

Film

Interview: VFX Producer Nancy St. John discusses bill & ted face the music

We chat to the talent behind the VFX of the brand new blockbuster movie, starring Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter.

6 days ago
Diana Krall Diana Krall

Music

Diana Krall to release new album ‘This Dream Of You’ this month

The Jazz favourite has a new album dropping this month.

3 days ago
Oliver Wood Oliver Wood

EF Country

Oliver Wood releases debut solo single ‘Soul Of This Town’

The Wood Brothers member steps out on his own for the first time.

3 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you