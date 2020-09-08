Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning launches on PC, PS4 and Xbox One

Today sees the launch of the remaster of Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning which first launched for PC, PS3 and Xbox 360 back in 2012. Despite critical acclaim the ambitious title struggled when it was first released.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is available for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The game comes from the minds of the bestselling author R.A. Salvatore, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, and Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion lead designer Ken Rolston.

Re-Reckoning has been remastered with improved visuals and refined gameplay to delivers intense, customizable RPG combat inside a sprawling game world. Players must uncover the secrets of Amalur, from the vibrant city of Rathir to the vast region of Dalentarth to the grim dungeons of the Brigand Hall Caverns. Get ready to rescue a world torn apart by a vicious war and control the keys to immortality as the first warrior ever to be resurrected from the grips of death.

Players will be able to continue their adventures in Amalur in 2021 with a brand new expansion: Fatesworn.

Credit: THQ Nordic

Players who own the original version of Kingdoms of Amalur will get a 50% loyalty discount, until 8th November, on buying the new version. This loyalty discount can be stacked with the 10% release discount, until 22nd September, (amounting to a 60% discount) on both editions of the new version.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is available in the following editions:

Standard Edition – £34.99

– £34.99 Fate Edition – £47.99 (includes the Fatesworn expansion)

– £47.99 (includes the Fatesworn expansion) Collector’s Edition – £99.99

Watch the Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Collector’s Edition trailer below:

Content of the Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Collector’s Edition in detail:

A highly-detailed Alyn Shir Figurine (20.8cm tall x 18cm wide x 14.2cm deep)

A custom Amalur keychain

Five pieces of original in-game artwork

The award-winning game soundtrack composed by Grant Kirkhope

A high-quality Collector’s Box

Credit: THQ Nordic

EF Games hopes to bring you a full review of the game later this month. Check out the official Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FAQ for more information.