Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

Cyberpunk gaming bar Hyper Reality reopens in East London

Immersive, interactive and Covid-safe.

Published

Hyper Reality Bar
Credit: Hyper Reality

London’s most popular Fun & Games activity on TripAdvisor, Hyper Reality is an East London venue that combines nostalgic gaming experiences with futuristic virtual-reality (VR). Hyper Reality offers a host of amazing games for customers of all ages and gaming experience. State-of-the-art VR technology and tactile feedback from vibrating jackets, handsets and seats all combine to put gamers right at the heart of the action.

Following the easing of lockdown, Hyper Reality has introduced a comprehensive strategy to ensure the safety of gamers and staff. As well as social distancing, Track and Trace, masks and free hand sanitiser, Hyper Reality uses special cloth facemasks beneath the VR masks, wipes down the equipment after every use and scans the whole venue with UV wands every two hours.

Hyper Reality The Arena
Credit: Hyper Reality

Hyper Reality has three distinct zones, each with more than five separate gaming experiences: The Arena, where gamers can battle the zombie apocalypse or become boxing champions; The Place with No Name where gamers can hunt wizards and dragons or wander the halls of a haunted hotel; and Rollercoasters, for those in search of high-speed, high-octane thrills.

Gamers looking for refreshment for their next VR adventure can relax in the stylish Hyper Dry Bar with a range of non-alcoholic beers, including IPAs and lagers, from Hop and Hemp, and adult mocktails from Three Spirit. Additionally, guests can get fresh popcorn and choose from a selection of gourmet coffees, teas and milkshakes.

Hyper Reality Mocktail 3
Hyper Reality Downstairs
Hyper Reality Bar and Rollercoaster
Hyper Reality Bar
Credit: Hyper Reality

There is also a cyberpunk Lounge downstairs, kitted out with old school video games, as well as a Private Karaoke and Gaming Room.

Games sessions can be booked in two-hour slots, on a ‘pay as you play’ basis or the entire venue can be booked out for larger parties.

YJ Chen, founder of Hyper-Reality, says:

“At Hyper Reality we don’t want to be just another VR arcade, we’re about so much more. We’ve created a space with influences from the cyberpunk genre including Bladerunner and Akira and we want customers to feel a sense of awe and ‘futuristic-nostalgia’ when they walk through our space. It is also a space where people can come to relax, play and escape the stresses of the world in the safest environment possible. We are proud to be at the forefront of VR technology, bringing people a fully immersive experience that takes them to the edge and beyond.”

Check out the Hyper Reality website for more information.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Roblox Roblox

Games & Tech

The 10 spookiest games on Roblox you can play this Halloween

Lots of games to scare you silly this Halloween.

October 23, 2019
Sky Sharks Sky Sharks

Film

Arrow Video FrightFest 2020: Sky Sharks review

Flying sharks and Nazi zombies? This has gotta be fun right?

August 27, 2020
Mortal Shell Mortal Shell

Games & Tech

Mortal Shell review

Our thoughts on this new entry into the Soulslike genre.

August 30, 2020
Roblox Adopt Me Roblox Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Some of the worst scams in Adopt Me on Roblox

Trade safe.

May 26, 2020



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you