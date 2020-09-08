Cyberpunk gaming bar Hyper Reality reopens in East London

London’s most popular Fun & Games activity on TripAdvisor, Hyper Reality is an East London venue that combines nostalgic gaming experiences with futuristic virtual-reality (VR). Hyper Reality offers a host of amazing games for customers of all ages and gaming experience. State-of-the-art VR technology and tactile feedback from vibrating jackets, handsets and seats all combine to put gamers right at the heart of the action.

Following the easing of lockdown, Hyper Reality has introduced a comprehensive strategy to ensure the safety of gamers and staff. As well as social distancing, Track and Trace, masks and free hand sanitiser, Hyper Reality uses special cloth facemasks beneath the VR masks, wipes down the equipment after every use and scans the whole venue with UV wands every two hours.

Credit: Hyper Reality

Hyper Reality has three distinct zones, each with more than five separate gaming experiences: The Arena, where gamers can battle the zombie apocalypse or become boxing champions; The Place with No Name where gamers can hunt wizards and dragons or wander the halls of a haunted hotel; and Rollercoasters, for those in search of high-speed, high-octane thrills.

Gamers looking for refreshment for their next VR adventure can relax in the stylish Hyper Dry Bar with a range of non-alcoholic beers, including IPAs and lagers, from Hop and Hemp, and adult mocktails from Three Spirit. Additionally, guests can get fresh popcorn and choose from a selection of gourmet coffees, teas and milkshakes.

Credit: Hyper Reality

There is also a cyberpunk Lounge downstairs, kitted out with old school video games, as well as a Private Karaoke and Gaming Room.

Games sessions can be booked in two-hour slots, on a ‘pay as you play’ basis or the entire venue can be booked out for larger parties.

YJ Chen, founder of Hyper-Reality, says:

“At Hyper Reality we don’t want to be just another VR arcade, we’re about so much more. We’ve created a space with influences from the cyberpunk genre including Bladerunner and Akira and we want customers to feel a sense of awe and ‘futuristic-nostalgia’ when they walk through our space. It is also a space where people can come to relax, play and escape the stresses of the world in the safest environment possible. We are proud to be at the forefront of VR technology, bringing people a fully immersive experience that takes them to the edge and beyond.”

Check out the Hyper Reality website for more information.