Mirror’s Edge VR Game ‘STRIDE’ Gets A Huge Update On Steam

After a short delay, the new update for STRIDE has gone live on Steam. STRIDE is a Mirror’s Edge style parkour game made to make the most out of VR technology. Currently available on Steam and with plans to release on Oculus Quest 2 in the near future STRIDE will see you traversing rooftops and alleyways as you try to stay alive.
The new Steam update has added three new game modes to the early access title and concludes the first stage of the game’s development. The next stage is to create a full story mode for the game. Check out the official FAQ page for more info on this.
Check out the details of the new game modes below:
- Endless mode — infinite level generation provides unlimited challenging terrain. Build your score by landing jumps over impossibly wide gaps, nailing insane wall-runs, sliding under barriers, and swinging between buildings. There’s no turning back or time to stop – as the world quickly falls apart behind you. Oh, and did we mention the rooftops are crawling with snipers? Pull out your 9mm mid-air and pick them off as you glide across the gap between buildings.
- Time Chase — compete for the top spot on the leaderboard. In Time Run mode, it’s all about speed. As the terrain unveils itself ahead of you, you’ll need to visualize your route on the fly and execute each move with precision.
- Arena — you’re presented with a spacious section of the city’s rooftops, without the pressure of a creeping barrier coming up behind you. You have complete freedom of movement within this complex high-rise “arena” but you’ll be challenged with a variety of tasks. Examples include finding and collecting certain items, completing a specified route within a time limit, stealing an item without getting spotted by the snipers, or – simply – killing all the enemies! Arena mode feels even more like a real city, so enjoy the views… but try not to die.