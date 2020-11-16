Mirror’s Edge VR Game ‘STRIDE’ Gets A Huge Update On Steam

After a short delay, the new update for STRIDE has gone live on Steam. STRIDE is a Mirror’s Edge style parkour game made to make the most out of VR technology. Currently available on Steam and with plans to release on Oculus Quest 2 in the near future STRIDE will see you traversing rooftops and alleyways as you try to stay alive.

The new Steam update has added three new game modes to the early access title and concludes the first stage of the game’s development. The next stage is to create a full story mode for the game. Check out the official FAQ page for more info on this.

Check out the details of the new game modes below: