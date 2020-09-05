Connect with us

Spiral

Film

Queer horror ‘Spiral’ coming to Shudder this month

Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman leads the gripping horror.

Published

‘Spiral’, a queer horror from director Kurtis David Harder (‘Summerland’) is coming to Shudder on 17th September 2020.

The film stars Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (‘American Horror Story’), Ari Cohen (‘IT: Chapter Two’), Jennifer Laporte (‘Web of Dreams’) and Lochlyn Munro (‘Riverdale’), and was written by Colin Minihan (‘Z’) and John Poliquin (‘Selfie’).

Malik (Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman) and Aaron (Ari Cohen) move to a small town in search of a better environment for them and their 16-year-old daughter (Jennifer Laporte). But nothing is as it seems as something sinister lies behind the picturesque homes and welcoming faces of their new neighbors (Lochlyn Munro). 

‘Spiral’ dissects themes of ostracization, otherness, and the cycles of societal rejection and hate.

The film screened at Arrow Video FrightFest in 2019 and you can read our full review to find out what we thought.

‘Spiral’ is produced by Minihan, Harder, and John Poliquin for Digital Interference, the celebrated Canadian indie label behind the SXSW sensation ‘What Keeps You Alive’ (released by IFC Midnight), Shudder Originals ‘Z’ and ‘Still/Born’ and the cult-hit ‘Grave Encounters’.   

