The Folio Society releases Robin Hobb’s The Farseer Trilogy in exclusive box set

The Faseer Trilogy is new to The Folio Society’s catalogue as a spectacular three-volume set ideal for all fantasy readers. This release is a celebration of the masterful storytelling of Robin Hobb, whose works bewitch readers of every age. This edition includes an introduction specially commissioned by the author, in which Hobb reveals how one stray thought laid the foundations for an entire saga.

Combining Assassin’s Apprentice, Royal Assassin and Assassin’s Quest, this trilogy includes fifteen ethereal illustrations by award-winning fantasy artist, David Palumbo, who depicts Hobb’s fascinating characters and vast landscapes with exquisite detail, delivering a realistic medieval tone within a rich tapestry of magic and otherworldliness.

Each volume of this set is beautifully bound in blocked cloth and held together in a vibrant red slipcase. The text is printed in black and red throughout and special care has been taken to choose a font that conjures the unique atmosphere of the Realm of the Elderlings. Artist Neil Gower has redrawn the map of the Six Duchies in matching black and red, making this edition truly worthy of the exceptional story inside.

The story begins with protagonist FitzChivalry Farseer being summoned to court to serve the king as an assassin. Quickly, Fitz is thrown into the midst of a plot that threatens everything he holds dear. Aided by the mysterious Fool, Fitz discovers it is his destiny to change the world… if he can stay alive long enough. Hobb’s narrative skilfully weaves together sublime magical fantasy with the intricacies and nuances of a real political world.

Robin Hobb, in her new introduction for The Folio Society edition, writes: “I’ve always loved to write from the first-person point of view. To me, it is the natural storytelling voice. It’s the voice we employ when we gather with our family at home. ‘How was your day?’ ‘What did you learn at school today?’ Those questions are always answered in the first person, and in that voice they gain intimacy and conviction. But Verity refused to speak. The story wasn’t ready to be written yet.”

A small number of copies have been signed by the author and artist, and will be available at publication.

