The Folio Society secures 10 Nominations in multiple categories for the 2023 British Book Design and Production Awards

Renowned for its stunningly illustrated hardcover books, The Folio Society has earned no fewer than 10 nominations across five diverse categories at the upcoming British Book Design and Production Awards. The employee-owned company finds itself in esteemed company, sharing the spotlight with publishers such as Bloomsbury Publishing and Hachette Children’s Group.

Staying true to its commitment to traditional craftsmanship, The Folio Society collaborates with British printers and craftspeople to ensure the preservation and flourishing of age-old book-making techniques. What sets this publisher apart is its unique support for a broad spectrum of artists, having commissioned the talents of 32 illustrators in 2023 alone.

Among the notable nominations, The Folio Society’s limited edition of ‘The Tale of Peter Rabbit,’ featuring a foreword by Oscar-winner Emma Thompson, is shortlisted for Best British Book, while the limited edition of T. S. Eliot’s epic poem ‘The Waste Land,’ adorned with illustrations by Tom Phillips RA, is in the running in the Fine Binding & Limited Edition category.

Credit: The Folio Society

A dominant presence in the Literature category, four out of five titles shortlisted belong to The Folio Society, including works like Wu Ch’eng-en’s ‘Monkey’ (illustrated by Mu Pan), Haruki Murakami’s ‘Norwegian Wood’ (illustrated by Daniel Liévano) which EF has reviewed, Michael Ende’s ‘The Neverending Story’ (selected as the 75th-anniversary title in 2022), and Zora Neale Hurston’s ‘Their Eyes Were Watching God’ (introduced by Zadie Smith).

In the Scholarly, Academic and Reference Book category, The Folio Society’s editions of Simon Sebag Montefiore’s two-part history tome ‘Stalin: The Court of the Red Tsar’ and Carlo Rovelli’s popular science classic ‘The Order of Time’, introduced by Philip Pullman, are shortlisted.

The Folio Society continues its impressive showing with two out of four titles shortlisted for Best Jacket/Cover Design, including ‘Jaws’ by Peter Benchley (illustrated by Hokyoung Kim) and ‘Trainspotting’ by Irvine Welsh, (illustrated by Nicole Rifkin), which EF has reviewed.

Credit: The Folio Society

Production Director, Kate Grimwade, says: “The team at Folio are delighted to be nominated once again for the prestigious British Book Design and Production Awards. To have ten titles nominated across five categories is a huge achievement and a recognition of Folio’s passion for the highest standards of book design and production.”

The Folio Society, having enjoyed success at the 2022 British Book Design and Production Awards, winning in all four nominated categories, aims to continue its streak of excellence. The 2023 awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday, 24th January 2024, at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in London.

This London-based publisher, renowned for its beautifully produced, illustrated hardback books, offers these exquisite editions exclusively through their website, foliosociety.com. With 50 titles published last year, including nine limited editions, The Folio Society has proven its commitment to exceptional publishing, thoughtful art direction, and production innovation.

Credit: The Folio Society

The British Book Design and Production Awards serve as a platform to highlight the outstanding quality of the British book design and production industry. The winners will be unveiled at the awards ceremony on January 24th 2024, in London.

From a single purchase to a lifetime of collecting, book lovers around the world can buy these exquisite editions exclusively from their website, foliosociety.com. Proudly independent for its 75-year history, in 2021 under the leadership of its CEO, Joanna Reynolds, The Folio Society became an Employee Ownership Trust. The Folio Society is committed to a progressive sharing of power and profit in publishing, and this is reflected in their new status.

The Folio Society publishes some of the best names in publishing past and present, across the globe in high specification, collector editions. Notable publications include Frank Herbert’s ‘Dune’, Margaret Atwood’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, Andrew Chaikin’s ‘A Man on the Moon’ and Alice Walker’s ‘The Color Purple’ among many other contemporary and classic titles including a publishing partnership with Marvel delivering the world-recognised, iconic brand’s luxury editions.

For more information and to explore their extensive catalogue, visit foliosociety.com.

Follow the Folio Society story on:

Instagram: @foliosociety

Twitter: @foliosociety

Facebook: @thefoliosociety

TikTok: @foliosociety

YouTube: @TheFolioSociety

LinkedIn: The Folio Society Ltd

Hashtag: #foliosociety