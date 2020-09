10. Skull: The Mask

The beginnings of a franchise if the end is anything to go by, this Brazilian horror takes elements of the slasher genre and mixes it with a Scandi-noir style storyline. Gory, inventive and just a little bit crazy, ‘Skull: The Mask’ was one of our surprises of the festival. It features some brilliant kills too!

