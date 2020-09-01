Connect with us

Remothered: Broken Porcelain

Games & Tech

Remothered: Broken Porcelain – Watch the Whispers trailer

A stirring horror sequel from creator Chris Darril.

Published

Indie games publisher Modus Games have released a new trailer titled Whispers for their upcoming psychological thriller, Remothered: Broken Porcelain. Developed by Stormind Games, the touching-yet-chilling trailer tells the story of how the game’s protagonist, Jennifer, and her timid companion Lindsay become each other’s support at Ashmann Inn – residence rife with unexpected horrors.

The game is the sequel to the critically lauded Remothered: Tormented Fathers. Featuring new gameplay and narrative elements, creator Chris Darril’s Remothered: Broken Porcelain will pull fans into an incredibly immersive and haunting experience.

Credit: Stormind Games / Modus Games

Remothered: Broken Porcelain is available to pre-order both digitally and physically. It’s coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam on 30th October, 2020 priced at £24.99 as well as Nintendo Switch for £29.99.

Check out the official Remothered: Broken Porcelain website for more information.

