The Lord of the Rings – Gollum: Watch the first CGI teaser trailer

Daedalic Entertainment has revealed the first CGI trailer for the upcoming action adventure game The Lord of the Rings – Gollum. The game is being brought to life by Daedalic Entertainment’s in-house development team. They are working in partnership with Middle-earth Enterprises, a division of The Saul Zaentz Company.

The teaser trailer is very light on details but is sure to get The Lord of the Rings fans excited. Gollum can be seen making his way through a cave before emerging with an epic view of Mordor and the fiery Mount Doom.

This new title will remain true to the vision laid out in J.R.R Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings and will also explore new events and details related to Gollum’s journey. The Lord of the Rings – Gollum will be powered by Unreal Engine and will be localised into multiple languages so that fans from across the globe will be able to enjoy this new action adventure.

The Lord of the Rings – Gollum is set for release in 2021 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.