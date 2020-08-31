Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Lord of the Rings - Gollum

Games & Tech

The Lord of the Rings – Gollum: Watch the first CGI teaser trailer

We wants it. We needs it.

Published

Daedalic Entertainment has revealed the first CGI trailer for the upcoming action adventure game The Lord of the Rings – Gollum. The game is being brought to life by Daedalic Entertainment’s in-house development team. They are working in partnership with Middle-earth Enterprises, a division of The Saul Zaentz Company.

The teaser trailer is very light on details but is sure to get The Lord of the Rings fans excited. Gollum can be seen making his way through a cave before emerging with an epic view of Mordor and the fiery Mount Doom.

This new title will remain true to the vision laid out in J.R.R Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings and will also explore new events and details related to Gollum’s journey. The Lord of the Rings – Gollum will be powered by Unreal Engine and will be localised into multiple languages so that fans from across the globe will be able to enjoy this new action adventure.

The Lord of the Rings – Gollum is set for release in 2021 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Roblox Roblox

Games & Tech

The 10 spookiest games on Roblox you can play this Halloween

Lots of games to scare you silly this Halloween.

October 23, 2019
Sky Sharks Sky Sharks

Film

Arrow Video FrightFest 2020: Sky Sharks review

Flying sharks and Nazi zombies? This has gotta be fun right?

4 days ago
Roblox Adopt Me Roblox Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Some of the worst scams in Adopt Me on Roblox

Trade safe.

May 26, 2020
The Mavericks The Mavericks

EF Country

The Mavericks – En Español album review

The legendary band release their first Spanish-language album.

August 21, 2020



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you