Investigative Full Motion Video Game Jessika launches on Steam

Publisher Assemble Entertainment and developer TriTrie Games recently announced the launch of their investigative full-motion video (FMV) game Jessika. The game is a gripping tale of loss, mysterious circumstances surrounding the titular character’s apparent suicide, and the lengths one will go to cover their mistakes.

Convinced of foul play, Jessika’s father has hired a private investigator to probe into his daughter’s suspicious suicide. Armed with only a laptop and an unrelenting determination to unearth the truth, players must dig through the victim’s extensive digital footprint to locate video files, audio clips, notes, and more, all of which piece together the tangled series of unfortunate events that led to her untimely demise.

Credit: Assemble Entertainment / TriTrie Games

Assemble Entertainment CEO Stefan Marcinek said:

“Jessika is a game that we’ve really fallen for. It is unlike anything else in our roster and perhaps one of the most compelling stories of the human condition. You won’t be able to help yourself from getting completely entangled in the story of Jessika.”

Jessika was nominated for the German Developer Prize in Ubisoft Blue Byte’s prestigious Newcomer Award category, part of the Ubisoft Education initiative that aims to prepare promising new developers for an extensive career in the video games industry.

Jessika is available on Windows PC, Mac, and Linux via Steam priced at £10.49.