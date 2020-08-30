Arrow Video FrightFest 2020: Two Heads Creek review

Butcher Norman (Jordan Waller) and his high-maintenance sister Annabelle (Kathryn Wilder) discover they were adopted following the death of the woman they thought was their mother. After finding out that the two women were in contact, the siblings head to Australia in search of their biological mother. Upon their arrival, they suspect something about the town of Two Heads Creek isn’t quite right and find themselves having to fight for their lives.

Directed by Australian film-maker Jesse O’Brien and written by star Jordan Waller, Two Heads Creek is a dark horror comedy that is a real breath of fresh air. Set in a post-Brexit Britain, where immigrants are hounded out of the towns they live in, the film finds Norman trying to carry on his Polish mother’s butcher’s shop but being hounded by some local kids. Annabelle on the other hand is trying to make it as a celebrity with a laxative poster ad featuring her face plastered around the town.

Credit: Signature Entertainment

Initially the siblings have very different reasons for wanting to go to Australia – Norman wants to connect with his birth mother while Annabelle sees an opportunity to get her hands on some money. Their hopes are dashed quickly when they arrive in Australia to find that their birth mother is also dead. It’s from that point onwards that the film really gathers pace and the laughs, and the gore, arrives by the bucketload.

Norman and Annabelle are such different characters, which makes their adventure together all the funnier. Norman is meeker and more naïve, while Annabelle takes no nonsense from anyone. Their arrival at Two Heads Creek provides much humour, as does the ongoing story relating to the people that live there and their extracurricular activities. To say too much more would be unfair to the film-makers but you’ll quickly get an idea of where the plot is going once you meet the locals!

Credit: Signature Entertainment

Waller’s script is sharp with plenty of brilliant one-liners and his dialogue is superb. His performance in the film is brilliant too and you can’t help but want to take Norman under your wing. His chemistry with Kathryn Wilder’s demanding Annabelle is believable, and they play off each other as if they were actually brother and sister. Helen Dallimore is worthy of a mention too as enthusiastic tour guide Apple, who may not be all she seems to be…

Two Heads Creek is an absolute hoot. Jordan Waller has penned a very funny, deeply original and refreshingly inventive post-modern horror that’s wildly entertaining. The gore is there – stomach-churningly so – but so are the laughs, and I can see this film playing very well to UK audiences who’ll really appreciate the humour. Two Heads Creek puts Jordan Waller on the map as an exciting talent and I can’t wait to see what he comes up with next.

Cast: Jordan Waller, Kathryn Wilder, Kerry Armstrong, Helen Dallimore Director: Jesse O’Brien Writer: Jordan Waller Certificate: 18 Duration: 85 mins Released by: Signature Entertainment