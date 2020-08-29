Ashley Campbell sets October release for new album ‘Something Lovely’

Ashley Campbell is set to release her second album ‘Something Lovely’ through Vacancy Records on 9th October 2020.

The album is the follow-up to her 2018 debut ‘The Lonely One’ and it features 12 new tracks including the title track, which is the set’s lead single. A second single, ‘If I Wasn’t’ featuring Vince Gill, is due for release on 18th September.

The cover of ‘Something Lovely’ gives a nod to Ashley’s father Glen Campbell, and sees her wearing one of the late Country icon’s stage outfits.

‘Something Lovely’ has a classic feel with modern songwriting and production. The set also includes a cover of the Beach Boys’ ‘Good Vibrations’, which closes the record.

The youngest of the eight children of Glen Campbell, Ashley made her debut single with the emotive track ‘Remembering’. A new version of the track is included on ‘Something Lovely’ and the song also featured on the soundtrack to the ‘Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me’ documentary.

Ashley has appeared at C2C in the UK and also at the 2017 Nashville Meets London Festival. ‘The Lonely One’ album hit the Top Ten of the UK Country Chart upon release.