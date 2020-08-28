Connect with us

Dean Friedman announces Virtual SongFest ZoomFest

The legend has curated his own micro-festival.

Published

Dean Friedman
Credit: Dean Friedman

Dean Friedman has curated his own micro-music festival, SongFest, which will be held as a live webcast via Zoom on Sunday 30th August 2020 from 4pm – 11pm (UK time).

SongFest is a boutique micro-music festival that celebrates really good songs and the folks who write ‘em.

The Artist Lineup for the event features a gathering of acclaimed singer-songwriters who’ll be joining Friedman, including: Boothby Graffoe, Tracey Curtis, Attila the Stockbroker, Charlotte Campbell, Vance Gilbert, Katy Rose Bennett with a special appearance by The Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppet Theatre who will be co-hosting the event along with Friedman and Charlotte Campbell.

Virtual SongFest ZoomFest tickets are available at https://virtual-songfest-zoomfest-tickets.eventbrite.com/?aff=PR1 or www.DeanFriedman.com.

The previous, on-site version of SongFest, originally booked for July 2020, has been rescheduled for July 2021 but, in the meantime, Friedman has gathered most of the SongFest line-up to appear in a ‘virtual’ SongFest, utilizing the ‘livestreaming’ platform, Zoom.

Says Friedman, “For all the jokes people make about boring Zoom office meetings, when it comes to music concerts, Zoom actually offers performers and audiences a genuine feel of intimacy and real-time feedback that can’t be achieved with any other streaming platform. It really is ‘just like being there’, plus you don’t have to leave your house – you can even watch in your pajamas! I’ve been doing a Zoom concert once a month since the start of the pandemic and everyone always has a great time. The upcoming ‘Virtual’ SongFest ‘ZoomFest’ is going to be an awesome afternoon and evening of song by some of the best singer-songwriters around!”

Friedman’s regular UK tour-dates have been rescheduled for April through to August 2021.

