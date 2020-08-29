Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Christina Aguilera - Reflection

Music

Watch: Christina Aguilera debuts music video for new version of ‘Reflection’ from ‘Mulan’

The singer has recorded a new version of her classic song.

Published

Christina Aguilera has debuted the music video for the new version of her song ‘Reflection’, which is taken from the soundtrack to Disney’s upcoming live action version of ‘Mulan’.

The original version of ‘Reflection’ was released in 1998 and appeared on the soundtrack of the animated version of Disney’s ‘Mulan’. The song was also included on Christina’s 1999 self-titled debut album and a Spanish version appeared on her 2000 album ‘Mi Reflejo’.

The music video is directed by ‘Mulan’ feature director Niki Caro (‘The Zookeeper’s Wife’) and you can watch it above.

The new version of the song is produced by Harry Gregson-Williams and it appears on the ‘Mulan’ soundtrack alongside Christina’s new original song ‘Loyal Brave True’.

From 4th September, with Premier Access, you can watch ‘Mulan’ before it’s available to all Disney+ subscribers. Disney+ will offer Premier Access to ‘Mulan’ for £19.99 on disneyplus.com. Once you have Premier Access to ‘Mulan,’ you can watch as many times as you want on any platform where Disney+ is available.

‘Mulan’ features a celebrated international cast that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Tzi Ma as Zhou, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Honghui; Ron Yuan as Sergeant Qiang; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Roblox Roblox

Games & Tech

The 10 spookiest games on Roblox you can play this Halloween

Lots of games to scare you silly this Halloween.

October 23, 2019
Sky Sharks Sky Sharks

Film

Arrow Video FrightFest 2020: Sky Sharks review

Flying sharks and Nazi zombies? This has gotta be fun right?

2 days ago
The Mavericks The Mavericks

EF Country

The Mavericks – En Español album review

The legendary band release their first Spanish-language album.

August 21, 2020
Roblox Adopt Me Roblox Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Some of the worst scams in Adopt Me on Roblox

Trade safe.

May 26, 2020



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you