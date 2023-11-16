‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2023 week 9 Blackpool week songs and dances revealed

‘Strictly Come Dancing' is heading back to Blackpool this weekend with seven couples left in the competition.

Last weekend saw newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy leave the competition after losing the dance-off. That means he missed out on a chance to dance at the world famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom! The remaining couples will get their chance to step onto the iconic dancefloor as they continue to fight for their place in the competition.

Ahead of the weekend's live show, the songs and dances have been revealed. Find out what your favourites are dancing to:

Angela R and Kai: American Smooth to ‘Tea for Two' by Ella Fitzgerald

Angela S and Carlos: Argentine Tango to ‘Back To Black' by Amy Winehouse

Annabel and Johannes: American Smooth to ‘Unchained Melody' by Benedetta Caretta

Bobby and Dianne: Jive to ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go Go' by Wham!

Ellie and Vito: Charleston to ‘Love Machine' by Girls Aloud

Layton and Nikita: Couple’s Choice to ‘Ain’t No Other Man' by Christina Aguilera

Nigel and Katya: Quickstep to ‘It Don’t Mean A Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing' by Duke Ellington

‘Strictly Come Dancing' continues on Saturday at 6:40pm on BBC One. Another couple will leave during the Sunday night results show.