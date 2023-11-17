‘A Haunting in Venice’ coming to Disney+ this month

‘A Haunting in Venice', the latest Agatha Christie box office smash, is coming to Disney+ on 22nd November 2023.

Featuring Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot once again, the film also stars Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio and Michelle Yeoh.

The film is based on the 1969 Agatha Christie novel, ‘Hallowe’en Party'. In post-World War II Venice, Poirot, now retired and living in his own exile, reluctantly attends a seance. But when one of the guests is murdered, it is up to the former detective to once again uncover the killer.

‘A Haunting in Venice' was produced and directed by Kenneth Branagh (‘Murder on the Orient Express', ‘Death on the Nile'). The film will be available for subscribers to stream on Disney+ 22nd November.

Disney+ subscribers can enjoy Agatha Christie's masterful detective in not only ‘A Haunting in Venice', but also ‘Murder on the Orient Express' and ‘Death on the Nile', as the entire ” Poirot” trilogy will be available on the platform.