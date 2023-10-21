HomeFilm'Anyone But You': Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney fake being in a...

‘Anyone But You’: Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney fake being in a relationship in first teaser

A teaser has been released for Sony Pictures’ upcoming romantic comedy ‘Anyone But You’.

Starring Glen Powell (‘Top Gun: Maverick’) and Sydney Sweeney (‘Euphoria’), the film also stars Alexandra Shipp
GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet and Rachel Griffiths.

Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

‘Anyone But You’ is directed by Will Gluck with a story by Ilana Wolpert. The film will open in cinemas on 26th December 2023.

Take a look at the newly released poster below:

Anyone But You
Credit: Sony Pictures UK
