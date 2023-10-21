HomeEF CountryEric Paslay releases new song, 'Like I'm Loving You' ahead of European...
Eric Paslay
Credit: LimetreePR

Eric Paslay releases new song, ‘Like I’m Loving You’ ahead of European tour in December

EF Country
James Daykin
By James Daykin

Platinum-selling, GRAMMY, CMA & ACM-nominated singer-songwriter Eric Paslay has shared a new song, ‘Like I’m Loving You Now’, available to stream/download worldwide now.

“I’m a hopeless romantic. Like, sappy. Ask my wife,” shares Eric. “And I do believe in those great, timeless loves. The kind that everyone wants and looks for. I hope when people hear this song, they’re reminded to appreciate the person they love and to take this moment, right now, to reinvest back into that person and keep that love alive.  Or, if they haven’t found that person yet, to keep the faith.”

This follows the release of another new single ‘Perfect Stranger’ last month, and the announcement of his upcoming The Perfect Stranger Tour in December, coming to the UK, Ireland and Germany for twelve headline dates in December – limited tickets on sale now:

Dec. 1 – Cardiff, The Globe
Dec. 3 – Reading, Sub89
Dec. 4 – London, Bush Hall
Dec. 5 – Manchester, Night & Day Café (low tickets)
Dec. 6 – Glasgow, Òran Mór (low tickets)
Dec. 7 – Birmingham, O2 Institute 3
Dec. 9 – Dublin, The Academy
Dec. 10 – Belfast, Empire Music Hall (low tickets)
Dec. 12 – Hamburg – Nochtwache
Dec. 13 – Cologne – Blue Shell
Dec. 14 – Struttgart – Im Wizemann
Dec. 15 – Berlin – Prachtwerk

Tickets available here

James Daykin
James Daykin
Previous article
Caroline Jones unveils third studio album ‘Homesite’ featuring collaborations with Zac Brown & Vince Gill
Next article
Song Suffragettes, Bush Hall, London live review

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Advertisement
Entertainment Focus

UK-based entertainment site offering news, reviews, interviews, features and much more!

info@entertainment-focus.com

Latest articles

Popular Categories

Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy