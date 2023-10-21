Eric Paslay releases new song, ‘Like I’m Loving You’ ahead of European tour in December

Platinum-selling, GRAMMY, CMA & ACM-nominated singer-songwriter Eric Paslay has shared a new song, ‘Like I’m Loving You Now’, available to stream/download worldwide now.

“I’m a hopeless romantic. Like, sappy. Ask my wife,” shares Eric. “And I do believe in those great, timeless loves. The kind that everyone wants and looks for. I hope when people hear this song, they’re reminded to appreciate the person they love and to take this moment, right now, to reinvest back into that person and keep that love alive. Or, if they haven’t found that person yet, to keep the faith.”

This follows the release of another new single ‘Perfect Stranger’ last month, and the announcement of his upcoming The Perfect Stranger Tour in December, coming to the UK, Ireland and Germany for twelve headline dates in December – limited tickets on sale now:



Dec. 1 – Cardiff, The Globe

Dec. 3 – Reading, Sub89

Dec. 4 – London, Bush Hall

Dec. 5 – Manchester, Night & Day Café (low tickets)

Dec. 6 – Glasgow, Òran Mór (low tickets)

Dec. 7 – Birmingham, O2 Institute 3

Dec. 9 – Dublin, The Academy

Dec. 10 – Belfast, Empire Music Hall (low tickets)

Dec. 12 – Hamburg – Nochtwache

Dec. 13 – Cologne – Blue Shell

Dec. 14 – Struttgart – Im Wizemann

Dec. 15 – Berlin – Prachtwerk

Tickets available here