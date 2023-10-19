Further cast members join Rory Bremner for national tour of James Graham’s ‘Quiz’

Renowned comedian and impressionist Rory Bremner leads the cast of Quiz, the acclaimed play. He will star as Chris Tarrant, the presenter of ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’ at the time of the infamous coughing scandal.

‘Emmerdale’ star Charley Webb, known for her role as Debbie Dingle, makes her professional stage debut. Lewis Reeves, recognised from ‘I May Destroy You’ and ‘The Midwich Cuckoos’ is also in the cast. Mark Benton, a familiar face on TV and stage who has been nominated for two Olivier Awards, joins the lineup, swapping his police badge familiar to viewers of ‘Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators’ for the role of Judge Rivlin.

Charley Webb transitions from rural soap drama to scandalous intrigue, portraying Diana Ingram, the wife, and accomplice in the notorious Coughing Major scandal. Lewis Reeves takes on the challenging character of ‘The Coughing Major’ Charles Ingram, marking his debut on a UK tour.

Credit: Johan Persson

‘Quiz, the Coughing Major Millionaire Scandal’ challenges audiences to decide the verdict: guilty or not guilty. James Graham’s smash hit play, praised by critics in London’s West End in 2018, returns to Chichester Festival Theatre before embarking on a 9-week UK tour from September 22nd to December 2nd, 2023.

Directed by Daniel Evans and Seán Linnen, with design by Robert Jones, ‘Quiz’ promises a thrilling exploration of the 2001 events surrounding ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’. The production, a fictional interpretation of real events, is not affiliated with the show’s creators or depicted individuals.

Don’t miss the chance to unravel the mystery as ‘Quiz’ takes centre stage, inviting audiences to engage in the ultimate 50/50: guilty or not guilty? Get ready for a captivating journey through the scandal that shook the world’s favourite quiz show.

