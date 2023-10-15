‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ 2023 episode 4 preview

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins series 5 continued last Sunday night. After the initial focus on physical fitness the DS changed tactics to see how the celebs were coping mentally.

In episode 3, the theme was Resilience. The episode opened up with the DS giving a briefing on the parade square. They announced that they were going to withdraw Number 4, Michelle Heaton and Number 15, Melinda Messenger from the course.

The first task involved the celebs being asked to write a Death Letter. In the real SAS this would be the last letter that would be given to their family should anything happen to them. The task was designed to see how mentally resilient the celebs were.

Credit: Pete Dadds / Channel 4

Next the celebs were taken by boat to a cliff face 10 miles south of their base. In the sweltering heat they faced a 75-minute climb while carrying their bergens. However this was just the beginning of the task. Once at the top they had to descend 200ft by rope into a cave.

First up was Number 5, Jermaine Pennant who put on a confident display and passed the task. Number 14, Siva Kaneswaran completed the task but was very slow on the descent. Number 2, James Argent was told off for descending too fast. Finally Number 11, Danielle Lloyd struggled with the descent and was given a fail.

Credit: Pete Dadds / Channel 4

The DS held a quick meeting to discuss how the celebs performed. Back at base they decided to bring in Number 11, Danielle for questioning. She said she was struggling with her fitness but felt she was mentally strong. She explained that she didn’t like it when she wasn’t in control. Danielle bravely spoke of her past struggles including being in controlling relationships and facing domestic violence.

Next the celebs faced the murderball task. They were split into two teams and then had to face-off against each other to fight for possession of a coconut and take it to the opposite end of the waterlogged pitch. The celebs got stuck in but it was Number 5, Jermaine who really excelled at the task. Number 12, Gareth Thomas injured his hamstring and was medically withdrawn.

After another meeting the DS decided to bring in Number 5 for questioning. Jermaine spoke of being abandoned by his mother at age 3 and how he suffered neglect as a child. He explained about his difficult upbringing and the drug struggles of his father. He also spoke of his football and bad decisions he’d made including drink driving.

Credit: Pete Dadds / Channel 4

For the final task the DS had the celebs read their Death Letters out. This was to again test their mental resilience and emotional responses to the letters. It was an incredibly emotional task for the celebs, both while reading their own letters and when listening to the others.

In episode 4, twelve celebs remain deep in the punishing environment of the Vietnamese jungle. This time, their first task tests whether they can trust their team, their leaders and ultimately themselves. A task so gruelling it leads to the dramatic medical withdrawal of three incapacitated recruits.

For the second task of this phase, the celebs are put through an individual challenge in which both their physicality and trustworthiness are put to the test. Facing an exhausting challenge, and believing that the DS can’t see them, will they choose the hard or soft option?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins season 5 continues at 9:00pm 15th October, 2023 on Channel 4.