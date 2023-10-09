HomeMusicBarry Manilow announces Manchester arena show for 2024
Barry Manilow announces Manchester arena show for 2024

Barry Manilow is returning to the UK in 2024 for a one-off show at Manchester’s Co-Op Live arena, it has been announced.

The show will take place on Sunday 19th May 2024 and fans can expect to see the legend singing all of his biggest hits. The undisputed #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all-time, is a Grammy, TONY, and EMMY Award-winning music icon whose success is a benchmark in popular music, will bring his high-energy, hit-packed concert to UK shores. 

Manilow was recently named USA Today’s #1 Show in Las Vegas with his wildly successful ‘MANILOW: LAS VEGAS – The Hits Come Home!’ concert series and last month surpassed Elvis Presley’s record number of performances on this iconic stage.  

Tickets for the show are on-sale at ticketmaster.co.uk from 10am on Friday 13th October 2023.

