Colbie Caillat – ‘Along the Way’ album review

Colbie Caillat, renowned singer-songwriter, and Grammy-winning artist, has left an indelible mark on the music industry with her exceptional talent and chart-topping achievements. With two Grammy Awards, a plethora of nominations, and over 15 billion streams to her name, her musical journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Her debut album ‘Coco’ made a resounding impact by soaring to #5 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. It further solidified her status as a musical powerhouse, achieving an impressive 3x Platinum certification. Her father co-produced Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours,’ ‘Tusk’ and ‘Mirage’ albums, so Caillat was always, seemingly, destined for a life in music. When she was an infant, her parents gave her the nickname Coco, which explains the name of the album! Following this monumental success, her next album, ‘Breakthrough’ achieved the pinnacle of success by reaching #1 on the Billboard album chart and earning Platinum certification.

Colbie Caillat’s radio career is equally remarkable, marked by a string of chart-topping hits. Her breakthrough single, ‘Bubbly’ stands tall with an extraordinary 6x Platinum certification, becoming an anthem for fans worldwide. Her catalog boasts eight #1 and/or top 10 singles, including hits like ‘Realize,’ ‘Try’ and the Grammy-winning duet with Jason Mraz, ‘Lucky.’ These songs have not only graced the airwaves but have also captured the hearts of listeners with their meaningful lyrics and unforgettable melodies.

In recent years evolution and experimentation has been very much Colbie Caillat’s purpose. in 2018 she formed vocal group Gone West, producing one outstanding album with her then fiancé Justin Young and long time collaborator Jason Reeves, and his wife Nelly Joy but they disbanded in 2020 after Caillat and Young announced their separation. Since then Caillat been recording in Nashville and targeting the wide umbrella of Country music as somewhere she can bring her brand of west coast meets western plains, campfire meets beach style songwriter vibes and find a new home for this next phase of her career.

Change, evolution, growth and re-birth are major themes on ‘Along the Way.’ Just look at the title! Caillat is now in the third phase of her musical journey and this is an album that celebrates endings and beginnings with nothing but gratitude and hope. There are no Carly Pearce-style shots or recriminations here – this is an album full of wisdom and of acceptance that might well tug at your heartstrings in places but, take note, ‘Along the Way’ is certainly not a misery-fest or pity party by any stretch of the imagination.

‘Wide Open’ is an apt opening track, where Caillat compares herself to the ocean, symbolizing openness to new adventures and experiences. It’s a reflection of her personal life post-engagement, and the song’s gentle, wistful tones set the album’s contemplative tone. ‘Pretend’ follows, a laid-back composition with twangy guitars and poignant lyrics. Co-written by the legendary Liz Rose (one of seven songs on this album that feature her writing & perspective) the song delves into love, examining its complexities and the lingering memories of past relationships. Catchy and melodic, it evokes a campfire or beachside atmosphere, making it relatable for anyone who’s loved and lost.

On ‘Meant For Me’ Caillat reflects on love for what it was and expresses gratitude for the good things in a relationship, even when it’s over. The song features a lovely cadence and an evocative guitar solo that adds depth to the heartfelt lyrics. Similarly, ‘Still Gonna Miss You’ is a tender, intimate track that takes listeners on a journey through the bittersweet memories of a past relationship. The song undergoes a captivating transformation with chugging guitars and drums, reminiscent of Fleetwood Mac and Little Big Town whilst ‘Two Birds’ uses the analogy of birds being pulled apart to depict the challenges of a relationship. Caillat’s vocals are complemented by a plaintive harmonica here, creating a vivid and heartfelt atmosphere that celebrates moments shared with an attitude of acceptance and understanding.

Elsewhere, Caillat ruminates on change, growth and evolution and celebrates the fact that we all can turn life’s harder moments into things to learn and progress from. ‘Sometimes You Need a Change’ is all about self-discovery, resonating with acoustic singer-songwriter vibes akin to Joni Mitchell and Sheryl Crow. Caillat’s gentle, wistful vocals on this track evoke a sense of longing and the desire to embrace life’s unpredictable nature whilst the album closes with a double whammy punch of positivity and discovery with ‘Old and New’ and ‘The Other Side’. The former references Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’ album and the transition from California to Tennessee. It explores the theme of embracing change and new beginnings while cherishing the past. The song’s personal lyrics and hopeful outlook make it a standout track whilst ‘The Other Side’ is a song that feels like the closing of a personal and musical journey. Caillat’s lyrics inspire resilience and perseverance, encouraging listeners to embrace life’s challenges. The song’s sumptuous arrangement, with guitars and pianos, delivers an uplifting and powerful finale to what is quite a journey, both in terms of growth and musical achievement.

‘Along the Way’ is a beautiful, introspective journey through the realms of love, change, and acceptance. Colbie Caillat’s songwriting prowess and soulful vocals shine throughout the album, creating a timeless and relatable listening experience. Whether you’re reminiscing about past relationships or looking toward new horizons, this album provides the perfect soundtrack for life’s emotional landscape. It’s a testament to Caillat’s artistry and her ability to connect with listeners on a profound level.

Tracklist: 1. Wide Open 2. Pretend 3. Worth It 4. Sometimes You Need a Change 5. For Someone 6. Meant for Me 7. Still Gonna Miss You 8. I’ll Be Here 9. Buying Time 10. Blue 11. Two Birds 12. Old and New Release Date: October 6th Buy ‘Along the Way’ right here.

