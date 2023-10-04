HomeMusicWithin Temptation bringing 'Bleed Out' Tour to Europe in 2024
Within Temptation bringing ‘Bleed Out’ Tour to Europe in 2024

Iconic rock band Within Temptation have unveiled the details of their ‘Bleed Out 2024 Tour’.

The European tour, in support of their latest album, will kick off in October 2024 in Belgium. It will travel around Europe before coming to the UK for four shows in November. ‘Bleed Out 2024 Tour’ marks the band’s return to indoor venues after the successful ‘Worlds Collide Tour’ featuring Within Temptation and Evanescence as co-headliners.

This tour is not only a musical spectacle but also a celebration of empowerment. Within Temptation’s frontwoman, Sharon den Adel, describes it as an opportunity for fans to experience the band’s passion and fire, celebrating their 8th studio album ‘Bleed Out’ – which is an album that is as epic as it is unflinchingly outspoken. With ‘Bleed Out’, Within Temptation have delivered a fist-in-the-air proclamation of both their moral convictions and their fearless approach to music. The album is out on 20th October and can be pre-ordered at www.within-temptation.com.

The full dates for the ‘Bleed Out 2024 Tour’ are:

Sat, October 5                     Belgium, Antwerp, Lotto Arena
Sun, October 6                     Germany, Cologne, Palladium
Tue, October 8                     Norway, Oslo, Sentrum Scene
Wed, October 9                  Sweden, Stockholm, Annexet
Fri, October 11                    Finland, Helsinki, Ice Hall
Mon, October 14                  Germany, Berlin, UFO
Tue, October 15                   Germany, Hamburg, Sporthalle
Wed, October 16                Germany, Leipzig, Haus Auensee
Fri, October 18                    Hungary, Budapest, Barba Negra
Sat, October 19                   Germany, Munich, Zenith
Mon, October 21                  Austria, Vienna, Gasometer
Wed, October 23                Germany, Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle
Thu, October 24                   Czech Republic, Prague, Sportovni Hala Fortuna
Fri, October 25                    Poland, Łódź, Atlas Arena
Sun, October 27                   Denmark, Copenhagen, Falkoner Salen
Fri, November 15                   UK, Cardiff, Utilita Arena
Sat, November 16                  UK, London, Wembley Arena
Mon, November 18                UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Tue, November 19                 UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena
Thu, November 21                France, Paris, Adidas Arena
Sat, November 23                Spain, Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi
Sun, November 24                Spain, Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre
Tue, November 26                Portugal, Lisbon, Altice Arena – Sala Tejo
Thu, November 28                France, Toulouse, Zenith
Fri, November 29                 France, Grenoble, Summum
Sun, December 1                  Italy, Milan, Alcatraz
Mon, December 2                 Switzerland, Zurich, The Hall
Tue, December 3                  Germany, Stuttgart, Porsche-Arena
Thu, December 5                  Luxembourg, Luxembourg, Rockhal
Fri, December 6                   Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

Tickets for the ‘Bleed Out 2024 Tour’ will be available for pre-sale to dedicated fans starting on 4th October 2023, 10AM CEST, with the general sale launching on 6th October 2023, 10AM CEST via LiveNation.co.uk.

