Within Temptation bringing ‘Bleed Out’ Tour to Europe in 2024

Iconic rock band Within Temptation have unveiled the details of their ‘Bleed Out 2024 Tour’.

The European tour, in support of their latest album, will kick off in October 2024 in Belgium. It will travel around Europe before coming to the UK for four shows in November. ‘Bleed Out 2024 Tour’ marks the band’s return to indoor venues after the successful ‘Worlds Collide Tour’ featuring Within Temptation and Evanescence as co-headliners.

This tour is not only a musical spectacle but also a celebration of empowerment. Within Temptation’s frontwoman, Sharon den Adel, describes it as an opportunity for fans to experience the band’s passion and fire, celebrating their 8th studio album ‘Bleed Out’ – which is an album that is as epic as it is unflinchingly outspoken. With ‘Bleed Out’, Within Temptation have delivered a fist-in-the-air proclamation of both their moral convictions and their fearless approach to music. The album is out on 20th October and can be pre-ordered at www.within-temptation.com.

The full dates for the ‘Bleed Out 2024 Tour’ are:

Sat, October 5 Belgium, Antwerp, Lotto Arena

Sun, October 6 Germany, Cologne, Palladium

Tue, October 8 Norway, Oslo, Sentrum Scene

Wed, October 9 Sweden, Stockholm, Annexet

Fri, October 11 Finland, Helsinki, Ice Hall

Mon, October 14 Germany, Berlin, UFO

Tue, October 15 Germany, Hamburg, Sporthalle

Wed, October 16 Germany, Leipzig, Haus Auensee

Fri, October 18 Hungary, Budapest, Barba Negra

Sat, October 19 Germany, Munich, Zenith

Mon, October 21 Austria, Vienna, Gasometer

Wed, October 23 Germany, Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle

Thu, October 24 Czech Republic, Prague, Sportovni Hala Fortuna

Fri, October 25 Poland, Łódź, Atlas Arena

Sun, October 27 Denmark, Copenhagen, Falkoner Salen

Fri, November 15 UK, Cardiff, Utilita Arena

Sat, November 16 UK, London, Wembley Arena

Mon, November 18 UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Tue, November 19 UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena

Thu, November 21 France, Paris, Adidas Arena

Sat, November 23 Spain, Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi

Sun, November 24 Spain, Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre

Tue, November 26 Portugal, Lisbon, Altice Arena – Sala Tejo

Thu, November 28 France, Toulouse, Zenith

Fri, November 29 France, Grenoble, Summum

Sun, December 1 Italy, Milan, Alcatraz

Mon, December 2 Switzerland, Zurich, The Hall

Tue, December 3 Germany, Stuttgart, Porsche-Arena

Thu, December 5 Luxembourg, Luxembourg, Rockhal

Fri, December 6 Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome



Tickets for the ‘Bleed Out 2024 Tour’ will be available for pre-sale to dedicated fans starting on 4th October 2023, 10AM CEST, with the general sale launching on 6th October 2023, 10AM CEST via LiveNation.co.uk.

