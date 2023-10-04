Within Temptation bringing ‘Bleed Out’ Tour to Europe in 2024

Iconic rock band Within Temptation have unveiled the details of their ‘Bleed Out 2024 Tour’.
The European tour, in support of their latest album, will kick off in October 2024 in Belgium. It will travel around Europe before coming to the UK for four shows in November. ‘Bleed Out 2024 Tour’ marks the band’s return to indoor venues after the successful ‘Worlds Collide Tour’ featuring Within Temptation and Evanescence as co-headliners.
This tour is not only a musical spectacle but also a celebration of empowerment. Within Temptation’s frontwoman, Sharon den Adel, describes it as an opportunity for fans to experience the band’s passion and fire, celebrating their 8th studio album ‘Bleed Out’ – which is an album that is as epic as it is unflinchingly outspoken. With ‘Bleed Out’, Within Temptation have delivered a fist-in-the-air proclamation of both their moral convictions and their fearless approach to music. The album is out on 20th October and can be pre-ordered at www.within-temptation.com.
The full dates for the ‘Bleed Out 2024 Tour’ are:
Sat, October 5 Belgium, Antwerp, Lotto Arena
Sun, October 6 Germany, Cologne, Palladium
Tue, October 8 Norway, Oslo, Sentrum Scene
Wed, October 9 Sweden, Stockholm, Annexet
Fri, October 11 Finland, Helsinki, Ice Hall
Mon, October 14 Germany, Berlin, UFO
Tue, October 15 Germany, Hamburg, Sporthalle
Wed, October 16 Germany, Leipzig, Haus Auensee
Fri, October 18 Hungary, Budapest, Barba Negra
Sat, October 19 Germany, Munich, Zenith
Mon, October 21 Austria, Vienna, Gasometer
Wed, October 23 Germany, Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle
Thu, October 24 Czech Republic, Prague, Sportovni Hala Fortuna
Fri, October 25 Poland, Łódź, Atlas Arena
Sun, October 27 Denmark, Copenhagen, Falkoner Salen
Fri, November 15 UK, Cardiff, Utilita Arena
Sat, November 16 UK, London, Wembley Arena
Mon, November 18 UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Tue, November 19 UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena
Thu, November 21 France, Paris, Adidas Arena
Sat, November 23 Spain, Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi
Sun, November 24 Spain, Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre
Tue, November 26 Portugal, Lisbon, Altice Arena – Sala Tejo
Thu, November 28 France, Toulouse, Zenith
Fri, November 29 France, Grenoble, Summum
Sun, December 1 Italy, Milan, Alcatraz
Mon, December 2 Switzerland, Zurich, The Hall
Tue, December 3 Germany, Stuttgart, Porsche-Arena
Thu, December 5 Luxembourg, Luxembourg, Rockhal
Fri, December 6 Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
Tickets for the ‘Bleed Out 2024 Tour’ will be available for pre-sale to dedicated fans starting on 4th October 2023, 10AM CEST, with the general sale launching on 6th October 2023, 10AM CEST via LiveNation.co.uk.