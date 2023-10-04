Tenacious D announce 2024 ‘Tenacious D and the Spicy Meatball’ tour dates

Tenacious D is heading back to the UK and Europe in April and May 2024 with their ‘Tenacious D and the Spicy Meatball’ Tour.
Following their sold-out UK/European arena tour this summer, the duo will return with more dates in 2024. Starting in Stokholm in April, the band will visit Oslo, Copenhagen, Luxembourg and Dublin, before coming to various cities in England and Scotland.
Jack Black and Kyle Gass whipped over 300k rock fans into a frenzy on their recent UK/European tour that saw them headline the O2 in London. Fans can expect all the greatest hits on this upcoming leg of the Spicy Meatball Tour along with a generous helping of Rocket Sauce!!!
The full list of date is:
APRIL
29th – Stockholm, Hovet
30th – Oslo, Spektrum
MAY
1st – Copenhagen, Royal Arena
3rd – Luxembourg, Rockhal
5th – Dublin, 3Arena
7th – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
8th – Manchester, AO Arena
9th – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
11th – Leeds, First Direct Arena
12th – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
13th – Brighton, Brighton Centre
For more information and tickets please visit https://tenaciousd.com/tour/.