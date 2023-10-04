Lauren Watkins continues her ‘Introduction’ series with six new songs

Get ready for a musical journey straight from the heart as Lauren Watkins, the talented country sensation signed with Big Loud Records / Songs & Daughters, announces the release of ‘Introducing: The Heartbreak.’ Following her April-released debut, ‘Introducing: Lauren Watkins,’ this six-track installment of self-penned revelations will hit the airwaves in full on November 17.

Crafted with a touch of magic, ‘Introducing: The Heartbreak’ features six brand-new original tracks, each a poignant reflection of Watkins’ experiences. Collaborating with esteemed Music Row songwriters including Jessie Jo Dillon, Ashley Monroe, The Warren Brothers, Nicolle Galyon, Rodney Clawson, and David Garcia, Watkins dives deeper into her personal narratives, offering listeners a glimpse into her soul.

Watkins shares her excitement about the project, saying, “’Introducing: The Heartbreak’ is basically the next step in introducing myself and my music to the world. It goes even deeper into who I am, what I’ve gone through, and how I perceive things. It’s a genuine introduction to the heartbreak I’ve experienced, setting the stage for something much grander.”

The tracklist for ‘Introducing: The Heartbreak’ includes:

Fine County Line (Lauren Watkins, Rodney Clawson, Nicolle Galyon) Jealous of Jane (Lauren Watkins, Caroline Watkins, Brad Warren, Brett Warren) Fly On The Wall (Lauren Watkins, Andy Sheridan, Brad Warren, Brett Warren) – featuring Jake Worthington Stuck In My Ways (Lauren Watkins, Will Bundy, David Garcia, Emily Landis) Cowboys on Music Row (Lauren Watkins, Jessie Jo Dillon, Carter Faith, Lauren Hungate, Ashley Monroe, Caroline Watkins) – featuring Carter Faith The Table (Lauren Watkins, Nicolle Galyon, Brad Warren, Brett Warren)

All songs were impeccably produced by Joey Moi, promising a musical experience that resonates deeply with listeners.

Leading up to the EP release, Watkins is set to drop her first two singles from the project on October 20, sparking anticipation among fans. Her buzz in Music City is undeniable, with The Tennessean declaring, “Enter any Music Row watering hole, mention the name of Big Loud-signed singer-songwriter Lauren Watkins and watch people’s eyes alight with excitement.”

For those in Nashville, Watkins invites you to her residency – The Heartbreak Supper Club – at Nashville’s historic Springwater Supper Club & Lounge. Catch her live performances on October 17, October 31, and November 14, and be prepared to be swept away by her authentic country sound.

Stay tuned for the raw, emotional, and captivating musical journey that is “Introducing: The Heartbreak,” arriving on November 17. Don’t miss your chance to experience the heart and soul of Lauren Watkins, a rising star in the country music scene.