Tayler Holder, TikTok’s biggest Country musician, releases new song ‘Someone You Knew’

Tayler Holder, the reigning king of TikTok’s country music scene, has just dropped his latest emotional ballad, ‘Someone You Knew,’ on September 29th. Following the triumphant releases of his earlier singles, ‘Til She’s Gone’ and ‘Time In This Truck,’ Tayler is once again making waves in the country music landscape.

Holder, who initially gained fame on TikTok, is proving he’s more than just a social media star. His latest single has already garnered praise from All Country News, which raved about Tayler’s ability to blend fresh sonics and captivating stories, drawing in a new wave of country music enthusiasts. Speaking about ‘Someone You Knew,’ Tayler shared, “I recently went through a breakup, and this song encapsulates the emotions I felt during that time. It’s about struggling to move on and finding solace in difficult moments. I believe this song perfectly captures those raw emotions, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it!”

In addition to his successful singles, Tayler Holder has been gearing up for his debut US tour, where he will be opening for Dylan Scott on the ‘This Town’s Been Too Good To Us’ Tour, set to kick off this Fall. Joining him on this musical journey is fellow country singer-songwriter Matt Schuster, ensuring fans are in for a night of unforgettable performances.

Tayler Holder has seamlessly transitioned from being a social media influencer to a rising star in the country music scene. With over 30 million fans across his social media platforms, Holder has garnered immense support, marking his acceptance within the Nashville community. Reflecting on his musical journey, Tayler expressed his gratitude, stating, “I am very thankful that I have been welcomed by the Nashville Community and industry alike. I am humbled every day for the continued support, and I want to keep on bringing the best I have for the people that have championed me.”

Aside from his musical achievements, Tayler Holder has captured the hearts of millions on TikTok, where he boasts nearly 20 million followers. However, he is now channeling his energy into his music, signing with Aspen Artists and prioritizing his passion for creating soul-stirring country melodies. Produced by Andy Sheridan and co-produced by Ben Williams, and written by Ben Williams, Colin Healy, and Barrett Baber, ‘Someone You Knew’ is just a taste of what Tayler Holder has in store. The track will be part of his upcoming EP, slated for release later this year, promising fans a musical journey they won’t soon forget.